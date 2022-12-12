See inside the newly opened Bronx Children’s Museum

It's the first museum of its kind in the borough!

Did you know that nearly 200,000 kids under the age of 9 call the Bronx home? That's one of the many reasons why founding executive director Carla Precht is excited about the opening of the borough's very first children's museum, aptly dubbed Bronx Children's Museum, according to CBS.

Photograph: Courtesy of Bronx Children's Museum

The 13,650-square-foot permanent space at 725 Exterior Street near Yankee Stadium is geared for infants through kids in fourth grade, with site-specific installations and exhibits focused on patrons’ relationships with the neighborhood.

The destination cost nearly $17 million to complete and it currently boasts a 35-foot-long water table where, according to an official press release, “children can launch boats, splash and play with locks and bridges while learning about local waterways such as the Bronx River, Harlem River and Orchard Beach,” plus The Woods exhibit where guests will get to look at animals and plants through a microscope and play in a kid-sized beaver lodge, and a soft area space that will certainly delight the younger set and help them develop fine and gross motor skills through various activities.

Two particular sections of the cultural venue excite us most: The Block—a miniature replica of a local neighborhood that includes a casita, a bodega, a farm stand and a community garden—and a library-like space filled with children’s books called Sonia’s Corner, an ode to Bronx natives Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor and actor and writer Sonia Manzano.

Photograph: Matthew Lapiska

Although this is the first physical space it inhabits, the Bronx Children's Museum was first founded back in 2005 as a traveling company that would bring different exhibitions to schools and community events.

Entry tickets, which are currently free for a limited time but will eventually cost $8, can be reserved right here.