See inside the super-luxe VIP Rolls-Royce showroom in NYC

The cheapest Rolls-Royce on the market right now, the Rolls-Royce Ghost, would set you back a cool $354,750. Alas, we live in a city of grotesque extremes, so, for some, that sum is little more than pocket change. The luxury brand knows that, which is probably why it is upping the ante to please the richest of the rich.

Rolls-Royce just opened up its first "Private Office" in the U.S., a design studio that will customize luxury cars for the one percent of the one percent.

The new showroom is part of the brand's strategy of growing sales by creating more expensive customized vehicles, instead of simply producing more cars, according to CNBC. In the new VIP showroom, clients will be able to select a car from the dealer and work with a designer to choose what materials and colors they like. Through that process, the customer ends up with a totally customized, one-of-a-kind vehicle.

Photograph: Courtesy of Rolls-Royce

“They may want the exterior of their Rolls-Royce to match the color of their dog’s eyes,” Rolls-Royce CEO Chris Brownridge told CNBC. “They may want to have interior panels in the car with the mother-of-pearl from their private collection. We can bring those sorts of requests to life through having direct access to the team. And the possibilities really are endless.”