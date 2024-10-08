Subscribe
See inside the super-luxe VIP Rolls-Royce showroom in NYC

The showroom, which is geared towards ultra wealthy clients, will be the first of its kind in the U.S.

inside the Rolls-Royce VIP room in New York City
Photograph: Courtesy of Rolls-Royce
The cheapest Rolls-Royce on the market right now, the Rolls-Royce Ghost, would set you back a cool $354,750. Alas, we live in a city of grotesque extremes, so, for some, that sum is little more than pocket change. The luxury brand knows that, which is probably why it is upping the ante to please the richest of the rich. 

Rolls-Royce just opened up its first "Private Office" in the U.S., a design studio that will customize luxury cars for the one percent of the one percent. 

The new showroom is part of the brand's strategy of growing sales by creating more expensive customized vehicles, instead of simply producing more cars, according to CNBC. In the new VIP showroom, clients will be able to select a car from the dealer and work with a designer to choose what materials and colors they like. Through that process, the customer ends up with a totally customized, one-of-a-kind vehicle. 

rendering of the new Rolls-Royce VIP showroom in NYC
Photograph: Courtesy of Rolls-Royce

 “They may want the exterior of their Rolls-Royce to match the color of their dog’s eyes,” Rolls-Royce CEO Chris Brownridge told CNBC. “They may want to have interior panels in the car with the mother-of-pearl from their private collection. We can bring those sorts of requests to life through having direct access to the team. And the possibilities really are endless.”

The showroom, which is located in the Meatpacking District, doesn't contain any actual cars and is more of a high-end lounge with vinyls, fancy furniture and shelves displaying sample paint colors, leathers, threads and more, per CNBC

rendering of the new Rolls-Royce VIP showroom in NYC
Photograph: Courtesy of Rolls-Royce

Going off the photos, the vibe is airport lounge meets billionaire's club, with floor-to-ceiling windows and chic, low-laying couches. Sounds... super luxe and awesome?

rendering of the new Rolls-Royce VIP showroom in NYC
Photograph: Courtesy of Rolls-Royce

Some customized cars will sell for up to $1 million after all the customizations are applied. 

The private Rolls-Royce showroom is the third in the world, joining two other Rolls-Royce VIP showrooms in Dubai and Shanghai. The company plans on opening another one in Seoul soon.

