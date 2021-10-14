See inside the tallest and most expensive condo ever built in Dumbo

It has NYC's highest private outdoor tennis court with views of the Brooklyn Bridge.

A supertall skyscraper in Dumbo that we've all been watching rise toward the sky is finally selling units and they're giving us serious apartment lust.

Olympia Dumbo, located right around the corner from Time Out Market New York at 30 Front Street, is a 33-story condominium tower from Fortis Property Group that was designed by architecture firm Hill West and renowned interior and architecture firm Workstead.

The property, which has sail-like details, has 76 residences, ranging from one to five bedrooms with private terraces and penthouses that start at about $1.75 million a pop. In fact, if the penthouses sell for their asking prices, it'll break records, according to the Eklund | Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman and Karen Heyman of Sotheby’s International Realty, which is handling the sales.

RECOMMENDED: Brooklyn's first new library in 40 years opens today

"Nothing like this has ever been built in Dumbo, filled with historic loft conversions—future residents of Olympia Dumbo will enjoy stunning, panoramic views of the New York Harbor and lower Manhattan skyline," the sales announcement reads.

Photograph: coutesy Marchmade

The condos themselves are quite spectacular but Olympia Dumbo also has 38,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity spaces across three floors.

Its lobby has extremely high ceilings and an adjacent garden lounge. It has both indoor and outdoor pools, NYC's highest private outdoor tennis court with views of the Brooklyn Bridge, a gym with a sauna and steam room, a "movement studio," a bowling alley, a spin studio, and a juice bar for active residents.

For kids who live at Olympia, there's a playroom, an outdoor shipwreck-themed playground and private park and even a waterpark (kids these days have everthing!).

Photograph: courtesy Marchmade

Photograph: courtesy Marchmade

Photograph: courtesy Marchmade

Photograph: courtesy Marchmade

Olympia isn't named after the Greek city but after the village that existed there before it became part of the Parish of Brookland, the township, the City of New York and finally, Dumbo, the developer says.

According to The Real Deal, the building's total sellout is almost $375 million—just under $5 million per pad. It says the average asking price is $2,203 per square foot, which is the highest in Brooklyn, according to an analysis by Marketproof.

But those views!