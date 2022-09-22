See inside the tallest residential apartment in the world on Billionaire's Row

New York City is officially home to the tallest residential apartment in the whole world, which is currently on sale for a mere $250 million.

Photograph: Evan Joseph

The penthouse, found 1,416 feet above ground, is the stuff of real estate dreams, starting with its address. The apartment sits on the top three floors of the Central Park Tower at 217 West 57th Street between 7th Avenue and Broadway on Billionaire's Row. The area is home to some of the most luxurious buildings in all of the city.

The 17,545 square feet of interior space include seven bedrooms, nine-and-a-half bathrooms, a 1,500-square-foot grand salon, a private ballroom, a library, a media room, an observatory, kitchens, a room for a gym and a private study.

Moving on to the 1,433-square-foot outdoor space, potential home owners (what's a quarter of a billion dollars, after all?) will revel in the absolutely magnificent views of the city.

Photograph: Evan Joseph

Celebrity real estate agent and Million Dollar Listing New York star Ryan Serhant holds the listing, which is actually the most expensive in New York City at the moment, and he's clearly excited about its potential.

"The penthouse truly epitomizes bespoke living and has rightfully earned its moniker as the most spectacular jewel of New York," Serhant said to PEOPLE. "The design, features, and views of this home offer an unparalleled luxurious, spacious, and exciting living experience."

If you close your eyes and squint hard enough, you might even picture yourself living in the grandiose apartment. New Yorkers can dream, right?