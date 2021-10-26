New York
New York flood
Photograph: Courtesy of Delia BarthFlooding in Prospect Park

See intense photos of rain and flooding in NYC from today's storm

It's coming down hard out there!

Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Another week, another major rain storm in New York. 

Although the storm currently passing through NYC doesn't have a name, it has been a pretty memorable one. 

In fact, Governor Kathy Hochul preemptively declared a state of emergency that covers all of New York City and Long Island.  

Given the chaos that Hurricane Ida caused just a few weeks ago, we're happy to see the Governor taking today's weather seriously. 

"I am proactively declaring a State of Emergency to ensure we can provide the necessary resources to respond to this storm and protect lives and property in regions where the forecast is calling for significant rainfall," the politician said last night. "I am encouraging New Yorkers to prepare now for inclement weather expected over the coming days and urging commuters to take precaution ahead of heavy rainfall expected tomorrow morning."

Alas, some of us must put on our rain boots and jacket and brave the weather. But know that you're not alone. Here are some photos of New Yorkers dealing with the rain right now:

