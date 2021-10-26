See intense photos of rain and flooding in NYC from today's storm

Another week, another major rain storm in New York.

Although the storm currently passing through NYC doesn't have a name, it has been a pretty memorable one.

In fact, Governor Kathy Hochul preemptively declared a state of emergency that covers all of New York City and Long Island.

Given the chaos that Hurricane Ida caused just a few weeks ago, we're happy to see the Governor taking today's weather seriously.

"I am proactively declaring a State of Emergency to ensure we can provide the necessary resources to respond to this storm and protect lives and property in regions where the forecast is calling for significant rainfall," the politician said last night. "I am encouraging New Yorkers to prepare now for inclement weather expected over the coming days and urging commuters to take precaution ahead of heavy rainfall expected tomorrow morning."

Alas, some of us must put on our rain boots and jacket and brave the weather. But know that you're not alone. Here are some photos of New Yorkers dealing with the rain right now:

Rain has already made its way into the #NYC subway. Watch the FOX Weather stream for the latest on the nor'easter. #MTA pic.twitter.com/I9ypKhvBVD — FOX Weather (@foxweather) October 26, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EV Grieve (@evgrieve)

Nothing like NYC rain pic.twitter.com/aV8PE0znML — ᔕTEIᑎᗷEᖇG ᗰᗪ 🔬(he/him) (@DrSteinberg) October 26, 2021

Nice @MTA keeping rain out of @NYCTSubway with plywood and sandbags. Now riders need @NYCMayor @NYC_DOT @NYCWater @NYCParks to build curbside green infrastructure in place of private car storage in public space. pic.twitter.com/5rg8Ppxfrt — Danny Pearlstein (@dannypearlstein) October 26, 2021

STORM DAMAGE: How are conditions by you? Share your photos and videos, we may use them on air! Don't forget to tell us where you took them. This tree went down at 35th Avenue at 72nd Street in Queens. pic.twitter.com/IyiHYdf5uz — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) October 26, 2021

just rain on my way home, bqe pic.twitter.com/IodI03i75H — isma A (@ismaNYC) October 26, 2021