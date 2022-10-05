See nine decades of Al Hirschfeld works at the new Museum of Broadway this fall

The new Museum of Broadway, which finally opens this month on November 15, has just announced its first special exhibit, “The American Theatre as seen by Hirschfeld.”

When the highly-anticipated museum opens, you’ll see a cool map room that details how the theater industry bounced around Manhattan, a breakdown of the musical genre with old lyric sheets, intricate costumes, props, renderings, rare photos and videos on display and a mock backstage area, but you’ll also be able to see 25 drawings and prints theater artist Al Hirschfeld created between 1928 and 2002. As the one who created more posters for shows than any other artist, there’s plenty to look at in this special exhibit.

In “The American Theatre as seen by Hirschfeld,” visitors will be brought face to face with the original productions of Fiddler on the Roof, The Phantom of the Opera, The King and I, Sunday in the Park with George, Funny Girl, Ragtime, Beauty and the Beast and Hairspray, among others. You’ll see them across two dedicated walls as well as some of his iconic album covers and programs and portraits he did of Meryl Streep, Julie Andrews, Stephen Sondheim, Liza Minnelli and John Leguizamo, quite a few of which are signed by the subjects.

You can also sit in a replica of Hirschfeld’s barber chair, where it’s said he finished his drawings across his career and get to look through sketchbooks where he recorded his initial impressions of shows. Coolest of all, you can get your own Hirschfeld-inspired portrait made through an app made exclusively for the exhibit.

We’re super excited to see all the incredible Hirschfeld art and, of course, artifacts and props from the more than 500 individual productions from the 1700s through the present when it opens in November. Tickets are $39 and are on sale now!