See the very first renderings of the new space.

The long-awaited Museum of Broadway officially (finally!) has an opening date—November 15. But we've got even more good news: folks can start buying tickets to visit the new cultural institution beginning this month.

General public passes will go on sale on June 21 at 10am right here but fans who sign up through the Museum of Broadway's website will get early access to purchase their tickets on June 17. All timed entries start at $39 and a portion of each sale will be donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

You can see the first renderings of the space below.

Photograph: Courtesy of Museum of Broadway

Photograph: Courtesy of Museum of Broadway

You can expect the new museum to highlight over 500 individual productions from the 1700s all the way to the present. According to an official press release, the space will feature both "traditional" and immersive experiences based on productions like Rent, The Wiz, The Ziegfeld Follies, Oklahoma!, Ain't Misbehavin' and more.

"Guests will travel through a visual history of Broadway, highlighting groundbreaking moments in a series of exhibits that showcase—and show off—dazzling costumes, props, renderings, rare photos, videos and more," reads the press release. "Along the way, guests will learn more about the pivotal shows or 'game changers' that transformed the landscape of Broadway—the moments that pushed creative boundaries challenged social norms and paved the way for those who would follow." We suspect some of this past weekend's Tony Awards winners will be celebrated in the new space as well.

Photograph: Courtesy of Museum of Broadway

Photograph: Courtesy of the Museum of Broadway

Photograph: Courtesy of Museum of Broadway

Among the standout offerings will also be a special exhibit dubbed "The Making of a Broadway Show." The pretty self-explanatory project will honor the on- and off-stage community that helps bring plays and musicals to life multiple times a week.

Set to open in the heart of Times Square, at 145 West 45th Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues, the Museum of Broadway is founded in collaboration with a slew of New York-based cultural institutions, including Playbill. Speaking of the latter: the massive Broadway Playbills that took over the area back in April and make up the Broadway Grand Gallery will be on display through this Wednesday—so make sure to go visit them in the next few days.