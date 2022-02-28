New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Empire State Building Ukraine Flag
Photograph: courtesy of the Empire State Building

See NYC landmarks lit in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine

The Empire State Building, One World Trade Center and others were illuminated in solidarity with the people of Ukraine this weekend

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

As the world tries to the make sense of the situation currently unfolding in Ukraine, the city of New York is doing its best to show solidarity with the people of the European country.

This past weekend, over a dozen NYC landmarks—including Grand Central Terminal, the Empire State Building and One World Trade Center—lit up in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, to show New Yorkers' support for the cause. On Friday, Governor Kathy Hochul also announced that the state will be accepting refugees who seek shelter in the United States. 

"New York is the proud home of the largest Ukrainian population in the United States and we condemn the unjust and unconscionable violence being perpetrated against the people of Ukraine," the politician said in an official statement. "We stand in solidarity with those in New York who are scared for their family and loved ones, and our prayers are with the innocent victims as they fight to maintain their freedom as a sovereign people and nation."

Below, we round up some images from the past few days and, right here, we highlight five ways to help Ukraine right now in NYC.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Simona (@giaquinto99)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nick Mendoza (@nickmendoza)

State Education Building
Photograph: Mike GrollState Education Building
Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
Photograph: Mike GrollAlfred E. Smith State Office Building
H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
Photograph: Mike GrollH. Carl McCall SUNY Building

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.