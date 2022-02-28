See NYC landmarks lit in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine

[title]
As the world tries to the make sense of the situation currently unfolding in Ukraine, the city of New York is doing its best to show solidarity with the people of the European country.
This past weekend, over a dozen NYC landmarks—including Grand Central Terminal, the Empire State Building and One World Trade Center—lit up in blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, to show New Yorkers' support for the cause. On Friday, Governor Kathy Hochul also announced that the state will be accepting refugees who seek shelter in the United States.
"New York is the proud home of the largest Ukrainian population in the United States and we condemn the unjust and unconscionable violence being perpetrated against the people of Ukraine," the politician said in an official statement. "We stand in solidarity with those in New York who are scared for their family and loved ones, and our prayers are with the innocent victims as they fight to maintain their freedom as a sovereign people and nation."
Below, we round up some images from the past few days and, right here, we highlight five ways to help Ukraine right now in NYC.