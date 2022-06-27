New York
NYC Pride 2022
Photograph: Ryan Bourque

See photos from this year's NYC Pride March

It was a beautiful turnout on Sunday for NYC Pride!

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
NYC Pride filled Manhattan's streets with rainbow-colored everything as millions of spectators took part in the March that moved and grooved down into the West Village on Sunday.

This year’s affair was particularly meaningful as it was the first time in two years that the march took place fully in person, but also because New Yorkers are feeling the need to protest more than ever with the threat of anti-trans legislation in the U.S. and the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Despite of and because of that, the atmosphere was electric and determined. Grand Marshals Ts Madison, comedian Punkie Johnson, athlete Schuyler Bailar, activist Dominique Morgan and advocate Chase Strangio kicked off the parade, which snaked south and west all day.

Below, you'll find some incredible photos of the 2022 NYC Pride March that'll help you relive it:

NYC Pride 2022
Photograph: Ryan Bourque
NYC Pride 2022
Photograph: Ryan Bourque
NYC Pride 2022
Photograph: Ryan Bourque
NYC Pride 2022
Photograph: Ryan Bourque
NYC Pride 2022
Photograph: Ryan Bourque
NYC Pride 2022
Photograph: Ryan Bourque
NYC Pride 2022
Photograph: Ryan Bourque
NYC Pride 2022
Photograph: Ryan Bourque
NYC Pride 2022
Photograph: Ryan Bourque
NYC Pride 2022
Photograph: Ryan Bourque
NYC Pride 2022
Photograph: Ryan Bourque
NYC Pride 2022
Photograph: Ryan Bourque
NYC Pride 2022
Photograph: Ryan Bourque
NYC Pride 2022
Photograph: Ryan Bourque
NYC Pride 2022
Photograph: Ryan Bourque
NYC Pride 2022
Photograph: Ryan Bourque

