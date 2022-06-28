See photos of Brooklyn's newest green space that is now open to the public

Brooklynites now have even more space to stretch out—50 Kent at Bushwick Inlet Park has officially opened to the public.

The 1.89-acre, waterfront green space, with $7.5 million in mayoral funding, includes smooth paths, a forest grove, an elevated lawn, a water feature, a family gathering area, an overlook and a plaza with sweeping views of Manhattan, all set between North 11th and 12th streets in Williamsburg.

It sits just north of Martha P. Johnson State Park.

The new space was originally a pop-up park that had only been open on the weekends but, after a year of design and construction, 50 Kent is full of stone and bench seating, thousands of plantings, including young canopy and understory trees, vibrant flowering plants, ornamental grasses and shrubs that support pollinators, birds and create shade.

The addition of this parcel to Bushwick Inlet Park means that when work is completed at BIP, it will span from North 9th Street to Quay Street for a total of more than 25 acres.

Photograph: Daniel Avila/NYC Parks

You can take advantage of the new space this summer by attending the music series at BIP and other events, which are free. On Thursdays, head over for the following performances/events:

Summer Music in BIP 2022: Alvin Flythe

June 30 at 6:30-8pm

June 30 at 6:30-8pm Movies Under The Stars: Joe Papp in Five Acts

June 30 at 8:30-10pm

June 30 at 8:30-10pm Summer Music in BIP 2022: Ali Dineen with Feral Foster

July 7 at 6:30-8pm

The Friends of Bushwick Inlet Park says it intends to serve all of North Brooklyn regardless of geographic hurdles imposed by redlining and the BQE.

"To counter these geographic hurdles, we are aiming to create a welcoming program that will be inclusive and attract our neighbors from the SouthSide of Williamsburg and other New Yorkers by forging intentional partnerships to support these goals," it says in a statement. "Our vision in hosting these concerts is to connect the people from our fractured neighborhoods through cultural sharing, raise visibility and awareness of Bushwick Inlet Park while promoting and employing musicians and providing a venue for the appreciation for jazz, Latin and folk music."

It intends to provide programming for residents of North Brooklyn including Greenpoint, Williamsburg and the South Side. The concert series takes place outside on the paved plaza at the river’s edge under a grove of trees.