The green space will also be home to a waterfall and a selection of artisan foods.

It's always a great day when we hear about new green spaces opening up in this beautiful but concrete-heavy city of ours.

Photograph: Courtesy of LMNB and Snøhetta

International architecture, landscape and interior design firm Snøhetta is opening a new public park in midtown this fall, taking over a space at 550 Madison Avenue between 55th and 56th Streets "with a glass canopy that gives [it] an indoor-outdoor feel," reports NBC New York. It's a green oasis inside of a very New York-like building, in-between two skyscrapers.

Don't expect any old park, though: the new space, which has been in development since October 2016, will also be home to a beautiful waterfall, a selection of artisan foods, and an actual garden featuring "dozens of trees, 200 shrubs, 2,000 bulbs and 10,000 perennials."

"A central cascading fountain aligns with the view from the interior lobby, seasonal plantings create interest and variety, food and retail kiosks, public restrooms, a circular hearth offering warmth during the winter, and a variety of fixed and moveable seating are distributed throughout," said Michelle Delk, partner and discipline director of Landscape at Snøhetta, in an official statement to NBC New York. How freaking cool does it all sound?

Photograph: Courtesy of Snøhetta

Photograph: Courtesy of Snøhetta and MOARE

When the park finally opens this fall, you'll be able to access it every day of the week from 7am through 11pm.

This isn't the only new green space launching in New York in upcoming months. Back in March, the Durst Organization released the first renderings of Sven Park, the new public destination set to invade Long Island City early next year. Expect an interactive playscape, dog runs, a parkour jungle gym and porch swings to take up residence in the new park as well.