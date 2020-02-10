Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right See photos of New Yorkers running in their underwear at this year's Cupid's Undie Run!
By Collier Sutter Posted: Monday February 10 2020, 3:58pm

Cupid's Undie Run
Time Out/Ali Garber

This past weekend, hundreds of New Yorkers ran around the city—in rather chilly temps—in their underwear for charity. The infamous Cupid's Undie Run happens every year in cities across the country to raise funds for research to cure neurofibromatosis. The nonprofit has raised over $18.9 million since 2010 and Cupid’s Charity donates 100 percent of proceeds to the Children’s Tumor Foundation. This year's goal was $45,553 and they raised $57,739.92!

See below for photos of the raucous one-mile dash that has become a February tradition in NYC. Expect creative get-ups like festive tighty-whities and tiny tights with tutus. 

Time Out/ Ali Garber

  

Time Out /Ali Garber

 

Time Out/ Ali Garber

 

Time Out/ Ali Garber

 

Time Out/ Ali Garber

 

Time Out/ Ali Garber

 

Time Out/ Ali Garber

 The dance party portion, which takes up a majority of the four-hour long event, went down this year at The DL on the Lower East Side.

Time Out/ Ali Garber

 

Time Out/ Ali Garber

 

Time Out/ Ali Garber

 

