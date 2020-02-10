See photos of New Yorkers running in their underwear at this year's Cupid's Undie Run!

This past weekend, hundreds of New Yorkers ran around the city—in rather chilly temps—in their underwear for charity. The infamous Cupid's Undie Run happens every year in cities across the country to raise funds for research to cure neurofibromatosis. The nonprofit has raised over $18.9 million since 2010 and Cupid’s Charity donates 100 percent of proceeds to the Children’s Tumor Foundation. This year's goal was $45,553 and they raised $57,739.92!

See below for photos of the raucous one-mile dash that has become a February tradition in NYC. Expect creative get-ups like festive tighty-whities and tiny tights with tutus.

Time Out/ Ali Garber

Time Out /Ali Garber

Time Out/ Ali Garber

Time Out/ Ali Garber

Time Out/ Ali Garber

Time Out/ Ali Garber

Time Out/ Ali Garber

The dance party portion, which takes up a majority of the four-hour long event, went down this year at The DL on the Lower East Side.

Time Out/ Ali Garber

Time Out/ Ali Garber