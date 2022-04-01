New York
Timeout

Trans Visibility Day
Photograph: Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of Governor Kathy Hochul

See photos of NYC buildings lit up in honor of Trans Day of Visibility

They were lit up in blue, pink and white, the colors of the transgender flag.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Buildings all across New York were lit up in the colors of the transgender flag—light blue, pink and white—in honor of International Transgender Day of Visibility last night, which celebrates transgender people and acknowledges the continued discrimination, harassment and violence that they face on a day-to-day basis.

"New York City has a place for everyone at the table, especially for our transgender community," said Mayor Eric Adams yesterday while announcing the light-up initiative. "On International Transgender Day of Visibility, we celebrate the tremendous contributions of transgender people, reaffirm our commitment to standing up against hate, and continue to strive as a city to provide the resources needed for our transgender community to thrive."

A slew of destinations participated in the event, including City Hall, the David N. Dinkins Manhattan Municipal Building, Queens Borough Hall, Bronx Borough Hall, the World Trade Center and Brooklyn Borough Hall. 

 Check out pictures of them all right here:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by City of New York (@nycgov)

Trans Visibility Day
Love doing stuff in your city? Tell us all about it in our annual, global, Time Out Index survey.

