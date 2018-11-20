News / City Life

See photos of Saks Fifth Avenue's stunning holiday window display

By Jennifer Picht Posted: Tuesday November 20 2018, 12:29pm

Photograph: Courtesy Angela Pham/BFA.com

This year, Saks Fifth Avenue’s holiday window display reminds you to "treat yo'self." The department store partnered with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids to transform six of its Fifth Avenue-facing windows into scenes that represent the brand's most luxurious offerings. The installation is called "Theater of Dreams," and is an ode to the "grandeur of the Broadway stage." 

When you go, you'll see incredibly detailed vignettes modeling the latest holiday looks while posing outside of an elite Fifth Avenue club. There's also an Emerald City-esque shoe emporium, a pretty-in-pink beautifying station and more. 

If you're staying in town for Thanksgiving weekend, you'll definitely want to hit Fifth Avenue to witness the magic, including Saks Fifth Avenue's brilliant window animation light show. But don't worry if you can't make it due to your turkey coma—the display and light show continue through the beginning of January. 

Photograph: Courtesy Angela Pham/BFA.com

Photograph: Courtesy Angela Pham/BFA.com

Photograph: Courtesy Angela Pham/BFA.com

 

Photograph: Courtesy Angela Pham/BFA.com

 

Photograph: Courtesy Angela Pham/BFA.com

  

