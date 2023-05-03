See precious artworks at MoMA without the crowds at these exclusive new tours

There's no substitute for having works by Van Gogh, Picasso and Monet all to yourself.

On a typical visit to the Museum of Modern Art, crowds surround the most precious paintings, and it can be tough to squeeze your way in for a photo, let alone to admire the artwork’s brushstrokes. But now, thanks to these new exclusive tours by GetYourGuide, you can get in before the museum opens for a guided tour of amazing artwork.

The new MoMA Before Hours Tour with Art Expert is available on weekends and a few weekdays now through August. Tickets are on sale here for $99/person. Few New York City experiences compare to the absolute thrill of gazing at famed works of art uninterrupted for as long as you like.

Here's how it works: You'll enter the museum through a private entrance before it's even open to the public. Once inside, meet up with your guide, a professional art historian who will lead your small group through the museum. On the hour-long tour, you'll see some of the most coveted pieces, like Monet's "Water Lilies," Van Gogh's "The Starry Night," Picasso's "Les Demoiselles d'Avignon," Matisse's "Dance (I)," and Warhol's "Campbell's Soup Cans."

Photograph: Courtesy of GetYourGuide

Even if you’ve visited the museum many times or consider yourself an art buff, there’s still plenty to learn from the expert guide, who will share details about the paintings’ origins, set them in the context of the era and allow you to ask your own questions. Plus, the serene feeling of strolling through the galleries when they’re empty is remarkable.

After the tour ends, you can explore the museum on your own for as long as you like, knowing you'll be the first one inside the galleries. We recommend making a beeline for your favorite section, whether that's contemporary art or surrealist or old masters, so you can beat the crowds. If you book a tour before mid-August, be sure to spend some time in MoMA's new Georgia O'Keeffe exhibit.

Photograph: Courtesy of GetYourGuide

You’ll also get access to MoMA PS1, the contemporary art center in Long Island City if you want to keep the artistic fun going all day long.

The MoMA Before Hours Tour with Art Expert is the latest addition to tour company's "Originals by GetYourGuide" series, a collection of cool experiences that unlock famous destinations and cultural attractions. Other Originals by GetYourGuide across the globe include a tour of the Vatican before sunrise, an after-hours tour at Sagrada Familia and a cruise on a racing yacht with a French champion sailor.