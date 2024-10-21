See renderings of a more pedestrian-friendly Fifth Avenue

Already a pretty pedestrian-friendly stretch of the city, Fifth Avenue will soon undergo a major redesign—the first of its kind in 200 years—aimed at transforming the area into a "pedestrian-centered boulevard."

Rendering: Courtesy of City Hall

Mayor Eric Adams and the Future of Fifth Partnership recently released new renderings of the avenue between Bryant Park and Central Park West. According to the proposal, officials will cut the number of traffic lanes from five to three, shorten crosswalks, expand sidewalks by nearly 50% and add plants and lights all throughout the street to make it safer and more aesthetically pleasing.

Even more specifically, expect the sidewalks to almost double in width, automatically reducing crossing lengths and therefore increasing pedestrian safety. Greening Fifth Avenue will also work on creating shade cover to protect against heat while installing stormwater infrastructure to prevent flooding (which is clearly a problem that New York City officials are constantly monitoring and trying to prevent).

Rendering: Courtesy of City Hall

"Once complete, this project [...] is projected to pay for itself in less than five years through increased property and sales tax revenue," reads an official press release.

Rendering: Courtesy of City Hall

If the renderings remind you of the Champs-Élysées in Paris or London's Oxford Street—that's on purpose. The proposed design, in fact, takes inspiration from various cities around the world while also taking into account the historic landmarks and art deco influences that can be found all around Fifth Avenue.

“People across the globe identify Fifth Avenue as a premier destination for strolling and shopping," said Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi in an official statement. "But its larger-than-life reputation means that its sidewalks have reached their capacity, hosting more people per hour in peak seasons than Madison Square Garden. By expanding sidewalks, we can turn this avenue into an iconic boulevard, a place for all, for all hours and especially for pedestrians—who can now safely stay on sidewalks rather than navigate cars to get by and through."

Rendering: Courtesy of City Hall

In an official statement, Adams also addressed the statistics that fueled the project, noting how, at the moment, 70% of folks traveling through Fifth Avenue are pedestrians that can only really utilize less than half the space on the street.

"On the holidays, that’s 23,000 people every hour [...] cramming like sardines into constrained sidewalks," he said.

But New Yorkers and tourists alike will have to be patient for another few holiday seasons, it seems: the final project design is expected to be completed by next summer, with plans to kick off construction set to begin after that.