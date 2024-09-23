See renderings of the new casino and park that may be built in Queens

In recent months, the city has seen its fair share of controversies surrounding casinos. That's mostly because developers are furiously fighting for the one license that the city will grant to a gaming facility.

Among the most contentious casino proposals being spoken about right now is the giant $12 billion proposed complex in Hudson Yards that some fear would ruin coveted views of the city from the High Line and a project involving a casino and park in Citi Field that was first introduced in 2022.

Mets owner Steve Cohen has officially entered the chat, specifically addressing the latter proposal, which would be run by Hard Rock Entertainment and be a part of a larger potential complex called Metropolitan Park, according to amNewYork

Photograph: Courtesy of SHoP Architects

That park would include five acres of athletic fields, cycling paths and improved accessibility to the Mets-Willets subway station.

What's more, the area would also be home to a "Taste of Queens" food hall with local vendors, also functioning ass a live music venue. All in all, the proposed project would cost $8 billion and could create 23,000 permanent and temporary jobs in the borough.

Although on paper, the proposal seems impressive and economically beneficial to the area, it has faced plenty of challenges. Earlier this year, state Senator Jessica Ramos spoke out against the building of the casino, saying that the borough would lose significant green space if it was built.

Meanwhile, Queens borough president Donovan Richards believes that the project would provide a necessary boost to the neighborhood, per Fox 5.

Other proposed locations for the novel casino include Times Square, Fifth Avenue and Coney Island.

Regardless of your stance on the matter, we have to admit that the newly released renderings look pretty impressive.

Photograph: Courtesy of SHoP Architects