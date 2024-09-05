Check out new renderings of the proposed Hudson Yards casino

Back in February, we told you all about the Las Vegas-style casino that could open inside a new Hudson Yards skyscraper. Today, we've got a bunch of pretty awesome-looking new renderings of the possible project to show you.

Related Companies and Wynn Resorts released new images of their $12 billion proposal, specifically looking at how Hudson Yards West, as the building would be dubbed, could impact its surroundings. In fact, High Line enthusiasts previously launched a campaign against the project, citing concerns about how the development would affect the view from the elevated park.

If the renderings are to be believed, the High Line will keep looking as beautiful as ever, offering passerby great views—including that of a casino, a 5.6-acre public park, a public school, office spaces, a hotel resort operated by Wynn and more.

A word about the public park, officially called Hudson Green: the would-be space is about as big as Bryant Park and would be home to playscapes, gardens, open lawns and more of the sorts of features that area residents associate with public green spaces. Think of it as the Central Park of Hudson Yards.

Needless to say, we're still a long time from this whole proposal maybe becoming a reality as the city still needs to review all pertaining data and information.

Below, check out the latest renderings:

Rendering: Courtesy of Related Companies and Wynn Resorts

Rendering: Courtesy of Related Companies and Wynn Resorts

Rendering: Courtesy of Related Companies and Wynn Resorts