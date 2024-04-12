See renderings of the soon-to-be revamped East Harlem waterfront

Work along the Harlem River will kick off in 2025.

It's about time: Streetsblog reports that, after years of complaints by locals and obvious sub-par conditions, the city is getting ready to reconstruct 20 blocks of bike and pedestrian paths along the Harlem River in East Harlem. Expect a new pier to be erected between the FDR Drive and the Harlem River and a revamped esplanade alongside of it.

Rendering: Courtesy of the New York City Economic Development Corporation

According to the outlet, the $294 million project, funded mostly by former Mayor Bill de Blasio three years ago, will kick off construction in mid 2025 and hopefully wrap up in 2027.

According to the plans, officials will build a new promenade for the Bobby Wagner Walk between East 94th Street and East 107th Street and then again between East 117th Street and East 124th Street. In addition to that, expect the pier at 107th Street, which is currently closed, to be replaced.

Rendering: Courtesy of the New York City Economic Development Corporation

The waterfront path will be raised to account for sea-level rise and it will also now boast separate spaces for bike riders and pedestrians in certain areas.

When completed, the revamped pier will burst out onto the river and feature a section with tables, chairs and umbrellas next to artwork by Jerome Haferd, an architect and artist that lives and works in the area.

Among other details, the project includes the building of a new outdoor fitness destination by 104th Street and a garden "at the northern end at the RFK Bridge," reports StreetsBlog.

It will take a few years, but East Harlem is clearly about to get a major upgrade.