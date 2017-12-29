See the first spectacular supermoon of the year on January 1

This weekend, pause your drunken revelries for a minute to bask in the light of the wolf moon.
On January 1, a supermoon will hang over New York City. Occurring when a full moon coincides with the moon's closest orbit point to Earth, the phenomenon won't be quite as stunning as the full moon of November 2016 (unless you're still drunk from all the champs and thus more easily impressed).
This particular occurrence is also called a wolf moon because it is the first full moon of the new year. (So, yes, it would be a wolf moon even if it weren't a supermoon. That's just a bonus.) The wolf moon's name comes from the Native Americans of the northern and eastern United States, who named every month's full moon, and was alternately called the Old Moon or the Moon After Yule. The wolf moon title is credited to the Algonquin tribes.
This celestial happening is one of three consecutive supermoons—the first in the supermoon trilogy was on December 3. There will be another one on January 31, dubbed the super blue moon (you've heard of blue moons, and soon it will finally be your chance to see one). That one will also coincide with a lunar eclipse, which is not to be mistaken with the solar eclipse that drove New Yorkers crazy this summer.
