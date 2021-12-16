New York
Timeout

wollman rink central park
Photograph: Courtesy Shutterstock

The best things to do on New Year’s Day in NYC

The party continues on New Year’s Day in NYC with fun daytime activities, and great ways to unwind

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
The ball might've dropped and the parties may be over but NYC still has tons of fun things to do on New Years Day. If you’ve decided 2022 will be the year to go out and do more, this is your chance to get started on that New Year's Resolution. Go ice skating at Industry City's festive rink with friends and or kick back for some quiet time inside a sauna on the roof of The William Vale. The fun doesn't need to stop there either, there are many excellent NYC events in January.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to New Year’s Eve in NYC

Best things to do on New Year’s Day in NYC

Winter Spa at The William Vale
Photograph: courtesy The William Vale

1. Winter Spa at The William Vale

  • Things to do
  • Greenpoint

There's no need to travel far and wide to experience a Scandinavian spa—The Willam Vale is has brought back its Winter Spa with four perfectly appointed, private, red cedar outdoor saunas and hot tubs for some cold weather self-care. Set up on the fourth floor of The William Vale, the Winter Spa lets you sweat your stress away, relax your muscles and remove toxins as you enjoy the view through the panoramic dome window, away from the frosty winter air

The Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge
Photograph: Daniel Turkewitz

2. The Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge

  • Things to do
  • Coney Island

New Yorkers, unafraid of braving the freezing waters of Coney Island, will return to the ocean for the Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge on New Year's Day this year—the first time since January 1, 2020. Every New Years Day for 118 years, swimmers sporting their skivvies or crazy costumes dive into the freezing Atlantic to symbolically wash away the year before. Last year, the long-standing tradition didn't happen due to the pandemic but it's back again this year, baby! Those who would like to attend the New Year’s Day Plunge can participate as an individual alongside other supporters, join a team or create their own teams to help raise funds. With the safety of plunge participants as a priority, those not wanting to brave the cold can also choose to donate virtually at polarbearclub.org.

New Year’s Day Marathon Benefit Poetry Reading
Photograph: Shutterstock

3. New Year’s Day Marathon Benefit Poetry Reading

  • Things to do
  • East Village

On the first afternoon of the year, a curated lineup of 150 of the city’s best poets, artists and performers usually gather together at St. Marks Church to recite their work for a hall full of attendees. This year, the show will still go on only virtually on a 24, hour livestream. Get in touch with your feelings and those of others by hearing voices from all walks of life and support the NYC community. The plus to it going virtual? This year there will be more talent on deck than ever before. You can soak up work from more than 500 writers, artists, musicians, and dancers. (Only 150 people will be allowed in the Sanctuary at any one time). The event kicks off at 11pm on NYE, the broadcast will take you into New Year’s Day with DJ sets, cooking demos, and more virtual fun. 

The Music of Mrs. Maisel Live
Photograph: Courtesy Amazon Prime Video/Nicole Rivelli

4. The Music of Mrs. Maisel Live

  • Music
  • Chelsea

The soundtrack of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will be brought to life with classics originally sung by Sarah Vaughn, Ella Fitzgerald, Peggy Lee, Blossom Dearie, Juliette Greco, Connie Francis and The Barry Sisters. Paul Shapiro’s Ribs & Brisket Revue featuring two of New York’s finest vocalists Cilla Owens and Eleanor Reissa will also play some Catskill classics, Essen and Dunkin’ Bagel included! Featuring Shapiro’s soulful tenor sax, they’ve dug deep into the music of the 1930s onward, intertwining jazz, swing and Yiddish, celebrating where the Borscht Belt intersected 52nd Street.

Ice Skating
Photograph: Courtesy Rockefeller Center

5. Ice Skating

  • Things to do

It's time to lace up your skates—the best ice skating rinks in NYC are waiting for you. As one of the most beloved cities to spend the holidays in, NYC has plenty of indoor and outdoor rinks where you can glide and practice your toe jumps. To help narrow down your options, we’ve ranked the top places to go, from the iconic Rink at Rockefeller Center or lower-key rinks at NYC parks like Central Park. You can even make a full-day out of it when you shop at one of the city’s best holiday markets, followed by sipping hot chocolate and skating on The Rink at the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park

Sharks at AMNH
Photograph: Denis Finnin/AMNH

6. Sharks at AMNH

  • Things to do
  • Upper West Side

The American Museum of Natural History's newest exhibition has some serious teeth. The immersive new exhibit takes visitors "underwater" to meet some of the ocean's diverse shark species, including the biggest predatory fish of all time—the megalodon. "Sharks" at AMNH introduces the "toothy, fearsome predators" that have captured the public's imagination through films like Jaws and Deep Blue Sea and dives deep into the incredible diversity of this ancient group of fishes through dozens of life-size models (some as long as 33 feet) in an ocean-like gallery with wave-like lighting that moves across the floor. Once visitors enter the gallery, a 27-foot-long megalodon, dubbed the "Tyrannosaurus rex of the seas," model greets them with its mouth wide open as if it is about to feed on them. Here, its giant teeth and overall size set the tone for the super cool and interactive exhibit.

Summit One Vanderbilt
Photograph: Courtesy Summit One Vanderbilt

7. Summit One Vanderbilt

  • Attractions
  • Sightseeing
  • Midtown East

Summit One Vanderbilt sits atop the new 67-floor One Vanderbilt super-tall—a 1,401-foot-high—skyscraper. As the city's fourth-tallest building after One World Trade Center, Central Park Tower and 111 West 57th Street, it sits just west of Grand Central Terminal, where you first enter the experience underground. After a trip through a mirrored hallway with its own immersive elements, visitors take an elevator up to the 91st floor, where they're 1,000 feet over the streets and sidewalks of NYC. Kenzo Digital has created a totally mirrored infinity room called "Air" that reflects the sky and city views over and over, making you feel like you're walking in the sky or on another plane of existence. Looking above you and below you in this two-story space, you see your reflection repeating forever.

Afterlives: Recovering the Lost Stories of Looted Art
Photograph: John Parnell, courtesy The Jewish Museum

8. Afterlives: Recovering the Lost Stories of Looted Art

  • Museums
  • Central Park

The Jewish Museum's new exhibit explores the subject of art looting during World War II, focusing on the Nazi's theft of artwork and the journey these some 1 million works (And 2.5 million books) took as they traveled through distribution centers, sites of recovery, and networks of collectors, before, during, and after the war. The exhibition includes paintings, drawings, and Judaica that survived this traumatic period of violence and upheaval against tremendous odds. By tracing the fascinating timelines of individual objects as they passed through hands and sites, their myriad stories will be brought forward, often in dialogue with archival documents and photographs that connect them to history.

Origami Holiday Tree
Photograph: Courtesy of the American Museum of Natural History

9. Origami Holiday Tree

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions

Festooned with more than 1,000 meticulously hand-folded paper ornaments, this year’s 13-foot-tall tree at the American Museum of Natural History is inspired by the theme "Gems of the Museum." Some of the pieces decorating the greenery are models of specimens that populate the uber-popular new Allison and Roberto Mignone Halls of Gems and Minerals. Others are inspired by the new special exhibition "Sharks" and others still are renderings of iconic displays found throughout the cultural destination. Our favorite piece? A model of a blue whale with a bandage on her fin, a nod to the current COVID-19 vaccination site hosted at the museum and a throwback to the post-vaccination bandage that was installed at the exhibit earlier this year.

Cozy chalets overlooking the Rockefeller Center ice rink
Photograph: Courtesy of Rockefeller Center

10. Cozy chalets overlooking the Rockefeller Center ice rink

  • Things to do
  • City Life

30 Rock is now home to new cozy chalets that you can basically hang out in for free. The custom-built heated huts, of which there are eight in total, are presented in partnership with Coach and are completely free to use (no reservations are required either!) as long as you order some fare from Hombre Taco. From warm churros with Nutella and/or dulce de leche dip to hot chocolate and apple cider, the entire menu on offer sounds delightfully sublime. Once inside, you'll be treated by beautiful interior decor by Coach. The brand has, in fact, outfitted each hut in its own holiday decor so you'll basically never want to leave.

 

Read more

Looking for brunch on New Year’s Day?

