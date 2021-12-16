There's no need to travel far and wide to experience a Scandinavian spa—The Willam Vale is has brought back its Winter Spa with four perfectly appointed, private, red cedar outdoor saunas and hot tubs for some cold weather self-care. Set up on the fourth floor of The William Vale, the Winter Spa lets you sweat your stress away, relax your muscles and remove toxins as you enjoy the view through the panoramic dome window, away from the frosty winter air.
The ball might've dropped and the parties may be over but NYC still has tons of fun things to do on New Years Day. If you’ve decided 2022 will be the year to go out and do more, this is your chance to get started on that New Year's Resolution. Go ice skating at Industry City's festive rink with friends and or kick back for some quiet time inside a sauna on the roof of The William Vale. The fun doesn't need to stop there either, there are many excellent NYC events in January.
