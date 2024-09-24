See the new waterfront public plaza now open in Williamsburg

The massive redevelopment of the old Domino Sugar Refinery on the Williamsburg waterfront is progressing with the debut of Domino Square, a new one-acre park designed for public programming.

Photograph: Courtesy of Two Trees Management

The egg-shaped plaza in the middle of the space will be used as an ice skating rink (the first-ever in the area) in the winter starting this November.

In the warmer months, the section of the park will be turned into a stage of sorts. Theater-like seat options frame the area, overlooking the Manhattan skyline and the East River, effectively turning the destination into one of the most beautiful open-concept theaters in the city.

Photograph: Courtesy of Two Trees Management

Not many details have yet been released regarding the types of events that will be hosted on site, but officials have mentioned salsa nights and farmers' markets to start with, plus movie screenings and more.

Another exciting prospect: the retail spaces that will frame the street edges of the park and create entry points into the space. The structures will house food vendors and other retail concepts.

Rendering: Courtesy of Two Trees Management

Domino Square is the penultimate portion of the redevelopment effort, one that follows the debut of an incredible indoor vertical farm boasting over 15 different 30-foot-tall trees weighing 10,000 pounds each.

Officials are still working on the construction of a new residential building on Kent Avenue, the very last part of the project.

Rendering: Courtesy of Two Trees Management

"Domino Square will enhance everyone’s life in south Williamsburg," said Jed Walentas, the principal at Two Trees, the company behind the redevelopment, in an official statement about the development. "We are really proud of what we have built and excited to see its potential as it evolves."