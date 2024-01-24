New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Amateur Astronomers Association observatory
Photograph: Courtesy of Amateur Astronomers Association

See the observatory that is being installed in the Bronx this spring

It will be the first free public observatory in NYC!

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

The New York City Department of Parks & Recreation and the Amateur Astronomers Association have just announced their plans to install a small aluminum observatory at Jerome Park near the Bronx High School of Science in an effort to open the city's very "first fully public stargazing facility," Gothamist reports.

Although the structure will be relatively compact, it will also feature an 800-pound dome that was found on top of a Nassau Community College building on Long Island for more than 40 years. In 2019, the school opted to replace the cupola with a green roof and six open-air telescopes.

RECOMMENDED: Everything you need to know about New York's once-in-a-lifetime 2024 solar eclipse

The solar-powered observatory is 9.5 feet high and 6.5 feet wide, so two or three people can fit inside of it at once. It will also boast exterior screens that will project the telescope's view for folks outside of the complex to see.

The Amateur Astronomers Association has pledged to fund, maintain and operate the structure, which will be open to the public every night of the week free of charge. Students at the nearby Bronx Science will get exclusive access during the school day for special programs.

What's more, the installation will bring along with it a new 130-foot-long ADA-accessible ramp, a 14-foot pavilion for visitors and a bunch of new trees, all provided by the Amateur Astronomers Association.

According to Gothamist, there are plans to break ground in March and construction should be completed within a month. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.