Sephora and MAC are each giving away free beauty products this weekend

Many moons ago, we told you about MAC’s first-ever sample sale, and beauty lovers lost their minds. We get it, those coveted matte lipsticks aren’t cheap at $18.50 a tube. But this weekend, the cosmetic company is doing us all a solid by giving away one free lipstick to each customer on National Lipstick Day.

The catch? There is none! All you have to do is head to your local MAC store on Sunday, July 29, pick out your free shade and wave adios. And, no, you don’t have to buy something first. It’s that easy!

Okay, it might not be that simple since we reckon the stores will be swarmed with shoppers. So, you might want to wake up earlier than you normally would on a Sunday. To give you more motivation, the brand is relaunching the most sought-after shades from its Artist Favorites collection just for this event. If you’re privy to colors like Moxie (a matte fuschia) or Chintz (a copper brown), now’s the time to pounce!

Not a lipstick fan? Sephora is also giving away another hot-ticket beauty item this weekend—a free face mask! Enter any Sephora starting today through Sunday to receive a gratis Pearl or Rose face mask while supplies last. This weekend already rules, and it hasn't event started yet!

