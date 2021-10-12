New York
Sereneco
Nicole Franzen

Sereneco is celebrating its liquor license with free cocktails

Happy hour is leveling up tonight!

Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
On Tuesday, October 12, the new Greenpoint all-day cafe and dinner spot, Sereneco, will celebrate acquiring its long-anticipated liquor license by giving away free drinks! All you have to do is buy food, which, if you lived in New York in 2020, you know used to be the law of the land for enjoying alcohol. The evening menu offers small plates like whipped ricotta with homemade focaccia, veggie sides including shaved asparagus salad and ratatouille, plus heartier entrees ranging from a lentil stew to a seared arctic char. 

Tonight, from 5:30pm–7:30pm, the first round is on Sereneco. Cocktail highlights will include the Sereneco Sour (rye whiskey, maple lemon, egg white and cherry), Pencil Pusher (mezcal, contratto bitter, carpano antica and espelette), and No. 2 (rhum agricole, apple brandy, falernum and ginger beer).

Sereneco
Nicole FranzenOutside Sereneco at 113 Franklin St.

The bar will also celebrate several New York State-produced gins including Greenhook Ginsmiths, New York Distilling Company and Neversink, paired with botanically compatible tonics and garnishes. Also on offer are draft and canned beer exclusively sourced from Brooklyn and organic wines, primarily biodynamic and natural.

One of Time Out's most anticipated fall restaurant openings, Sereneco opened in September with a coffee and cafe window, followed by dinner service a few weeks ago. The eatery is envisioned as a calm and peaceful respite, with executive chef Dennis Hong (previously hailing from Le Bernardin) and owner Billy Van Dolsen presenting a menu of well-executed, pan-European dishes using local ingredients. 

