As New Yorkers flock eastward for summer getaways in The Hamptons, so do some of the city's most beloved restaurants, cafés and more. Especially as the pandemic pushed more city dwellers than ever to the coastal outskirts of Long Island, some restaurateurs' capitalized on satiating New Yorkers' urban tastes, a few hours up the Long Island Expressway. If you're headed Out East but still determined to be near the creature comforts of city life, stop into these local businesses' Hamptons outposts. And of course, if you can't make it out of the city, consider visiting one of these restaurant's original locations, and just pretend the beach is a few minutes away...

The seafood-focused Thai restaurant based in NoHo has a second summer home at the Montauk Anglers Club, where crab curry and Zabb wings can be enjoyed in a shady marina. The entire menu is also available for takeout, including oysters, whole fish, Thai tea and more, if you want to create a Thai-inspired beach picnic in Montauk.

Sharing a residence with Fish Cheeks at the Montauk Anglers Club, Chef Mark Garcia's luxe Manhattan omakase restaurant serves boxes of chefs-choice sushi in the marina. Another outpost, in Water Mill, offers romantic outdoor dining to enjoy sushi flights, fat futomaki and donburi bowls, like the luxe Uni Sundae topped with toro tartare, uni, and black kaluga caviar.

The popular Il Buco Alimentari has opened an all-day outpost on Amagansett's Main Street. Stop in for coffee and pastries in the morning, supplemented with some shopping for highly curated kitchenwares, Italian ingredients and home gifts. At night, make a reservation for Chef Justin Smillie's seasonal menu, much of which is cooked in a wood-burning oven.

If you're craving a downtown Manhattan-worthy caffeine boost, look no further than the Amagansett or Sag Harbor locations of this local chain. Originally started in Greenwich Village, Jack's is renowned for its strong cold brew, made with freshly fair-trade beans.

This Lower East Side raw bar feels right at home in Montauk, decked out with dreamy pastels and a U-shaped bar perfect for mingling with strangers or just paging through a magazine over a late afternoon glass of rosè. You're here for the excellent list of natural wines, oysters plucked right from the nearby Atlantic Ocean, and heartier plates like the catch of the day or linguine with clams.

A Hamptons institution since 2001, Almond is a rare Long Island to New York transplant, with thriving Flatiron and Bridgehampton locations. Out in the Hamptons, Almond offers a meal kit subscription service, as well as indoor and outdoor dining of fresh, New American fare.

If you're stuck in traffic on the Montauk Highway, pull over for a taste of New York's most adored oversized cookie. At Levain's Wainscott location, you'll find the classic cookies (plus a gluten-free version), crispy pizzas, loaf bakes, breads, pastries, and fresh-baked brioche.