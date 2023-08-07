Severe weather may cause flash flooding in New York City tonight

New York's track record of horrible summer weather isn't letting up. This season of dubious air quality and sweaty heatwaves has more in store for New Yorkers.

Following early Monday morning thunderstorms, New York City Emergency Management activated the city’s flash flood plan.

"Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms through early Tuesday may result in isolated to scattered flash flooding if heaviest rainfall moves across the same area," reads the official weather forecast. "Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible late this afternoon into tonight. Damaging winds will be the main threat. In addition, a brief tornado will be possible."

Tornadoes are rare in New York City, with the last one touching down in Brooklyn in August 2018. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

Notify NYC

And while we can’t avoid the weather, we can prepare for it. New Yorkers can sign up for Notify NYC via a free app for real-time weather alerts and warnings. The city also advises finding shelter indoors during the storm, and if you’re in a basement apartment, be prepared to evacuate to a higher floor within minutes. If you see a flooded street, do not walk or drive across it, the water may be much deeper than it appears and be hazardous.

Going to the beach pre-storm isn't advisable either. As of Monday afternoon, life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone of Brooklyn and Queens beaches. "Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf," advises the National Weather Service. "Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help."