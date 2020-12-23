Sex and the City may return without Samantha—and we have thoughts

Every few years, it comes around again: No, not chlamydia. Nope, we're talking about news that our favorite New York foursome may be returning to our TV screens. (Okay, maybe our second favorite New York foursome.) According to the New York Post, a reboot of Sex and the City may be in the works as a limited series on HBO Max, but there's one major problem: No Samantha.

SATC stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis have all expressed interest over the years about stepping back into the Manolos of their famous characters Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York. But Kim Cattrall—who played the frank, fabulous, and famously horny PR exec, Samantha Jones, on the HBO series and its two subsequent movies—has sung a different, sadder tune.



A rumored "feud" between Cattrall and SJP (who was also a producer on the HBO hit) has been tabloid fodder for years, culminating in Cattrall telling Piers Morgan in 2017, "Me playing her, that I can assure you will never happen. For me it’s over, it’s over with no regrets." Cattrall went on to suggest a recast of the role, ideally with a woman of color, for any potential revivals of the franchise. But, fundamentally, regardless if the role is recast or not—a Twitter dreamcast of Vanessa Williams is an inspired choice—there can't be Sex and the City without Samantha.

Hear us out: Carrie Bradshaw may technically be the centerpiece of the show, but Samantha Jones is the sex and the city. Aside from being the only single gal in the group, she's also the show's most unapologetically, uncompromisingly sexual character, across any gender. She humped-and-dumped her paramours with the straightforwardness and sheer swagger of a true New Yorker, and lord knows her dating adventures are more titillating than any bedroom hijinks in the York-Goldenblatt household. (No offense, monogamy.) Could you imagine Sam Jones coopting Scruff because she's going through a beard-thirst phase? We could!

Ms. Jones is also the architect of many of the girls' best nights on the town, thanks to her high-powered PR hustle. Without her using that well-earned clout to get the gang into the hottest restaurants, club openings, runway shows, and movie premieres—you know, the stuff that makes New York, New York—the show's just a whole lot of keyboard tapping over what was a bigger mistake, Carrie cheating on Aidan for Big or sticking a bird in her skull on her wedding day. (Girl, both.)



So here's a Cosmo toast to you, Samantha Jones, in whatever form you may return in—the show, and New York, wouldn't be the same without you.

Most popular on Time Out

- Jupiter and Saturn’s Great Conjunction will be visible from NYC tonight

- 11 things we can actually look forward to in NYC in 2021

- The Dyker Heights Christmas Lights Guide 2020

- This is NYC’s largest heated outdoor dining experience

- The coolest drive-thru Christmas lights near NYC

Want to know what’s cool in the city before your friends do? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.