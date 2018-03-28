  • News
Shake Shack is debuting its first ever cheesesteak for one day only

By Alyson Penn Posted: Wednesday March 28 2018, 4:08pm

Photograph: Courtesy Shake Shack

Shake Shack is already known for having one of the best cheap burgers in the city. Now, the fast-casual chain is expanding its meaty repertoire by debuting its very first cheesesteak with Pat LaFrieda at its Madison Square Park location.

The Shack Cheesesteak is stacked with shaved steak, cheddar-and-American–cheese sauce, caramelized onions and chopped cherry peppers, all in-between a hero roll for less than a Hamilton ($9.95). The cheap sandwiches will only be available on April 3 starting at 11am, and one dollar from each purchase will go towards the Bob Woodruff Foundation, which aids veterans and their families. 

Philly, you've been warned.

Staff writer
By Alyson Penn 177 Posts

Alyson is the Assistant Food & Drink Editor at Time Out New York. She spends her free time stalking dog parks and ordering French fries on the side. Follow her on Twitter at @AlysonPenn.

