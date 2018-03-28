Shake Shack is debuting its first ever cheesesteak for one day only

Shake Shack is already known for having one of the best cheap burgers in the city. Now, the fast-casual chain is expanding its meaty repertoire by debuting its very first cheesesteak with Pat LaFrieda at its Madison Square Park location.

The Shack Cheesesteak is stacked with shaved steak, cheddar-and-American–cheese sauce, caramelized onions and chopped cherry peppers, all in-between a hero roll for less than a Hamilton ($9.95). The cheap sandwiches will only be available on April 3 starting at 11am, and one dollar from each purchase will go towards the Bob Woodruff Foundation, which aids veterans and their families.

Philly, you've been warned.

