Shake Shack is finally coming to Staten Island

Shack Stack lovers, rejoice! The burger-flipping empire is taking the ferry across the harbor to bring a location to the Staten Island Mall later this spring. However, if you can’t wait that long, Shake Shack will popping up at the original Ralph's Famous Italian Ices & Ice Cream, the Staten Island-born chain serving up 150 flavors of ices and ice cream since 1928.

On Saturday, May 12, starting at 11:30AM, Shake Shack will be serving a limited menu featuring ShackBurgers ($6) and crinkle-cut fries ($3) alongside Ralph’s full menu. They’ll also be debuting a one-day-only custom Italian ice in collaboration with Shake Shack, called the Strawberry SHACKcake Italian Ice: vanilla crème ice mixed with strawberry purée and graham cracker crunch.

While it doesn’t guarantee you’ll get a burger (the pop-up is first-come, first-served until they run out), you can RSVP to save yourself a spot at the party, where there will be local art on display and a live DJ spinning tracks.

Photograph: Courtesy Shake Shack

