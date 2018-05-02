  • News
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Shake Shack is finally coming to Staten Island

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Jake Cohen Posted: Wednesday May 2 2018, 12:24pm

Shake Shack is finally coming to Staten Island
Photograph: Courtesy Shake Shack

Shack Stack lovers, rejoice! The burger-flipping empire is taking the ferry across the harbor to bring a location to the Staten Island Mall later this spring. However, if you can’t wait that long, Shake Shack will popping up at the original Ralph's Famous Italian Ices & Ice Cream, the Staten Island-born chain serving up 150 flavors of ices and ice cream since 1928.

On Saturday, May 12, starting at 11:30AM, Shake Shack will be serving a limited menu featuring ShackBurgers ($6) and crinkle-cut fries ($3) alongside Ralph’s full menu. They’ll also be debuting a one-day-only custom Italian ice in collaboration with Shake Shack, called the Strawberry SHACKcake Italian Ice: vanilla crème ice mixed with strawberry purée and graham cracker crunch.

While it doesn’t guarantee you’ll get a burger (the pop-up is first-come, first-served until they run out), you can RSVP to save yourself a spot at the party, where there will be local art on display and a live DJ spinning tracks.

Photograph: Courtesy Shake Shack

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Jake Cohen

Jake is the Food and Drinks Editor at Time Out. He is a nice Jewish boy who loves to take pictures of his food and can recite every Real Housewives tagline. Slide into his DM’s at @jakecohen.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest