Shake Shack is introducing tons of delicious new menu items for summer

Summer means seemingly endless meals at Shake Shack, and the beloved hamburger chain is ready to accommodate your hot weather tastes.

Shake Shack’s summer menu, available nationwide this Thursday, July 1, will star a Hot Honey Chicken sandwich, a sticky, spicy riff on their beloved classic Chick'n Shack.

The Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich is sweeter, spicier and stickier, coated in a honey glaze made with shallots, oil, vinegar, salt and pepper and passion fruit puree. A slather of habanero mayo sauce, made with pickled fresh habanero peppers, balances things out, and the whole sandwich is served with shredded lettuce on a toasted potato bun. As always, you can also request tomato and pickles, should you want to add on to this limited-edition summer creation.

Additional summer menu items include:

Hot Honey Bites: Crispy, whole white meat chicken bites dusted with our Hot Honey seasoning, served with our habanero mayo sauce.

Hot Honey Fries: Crispy crinkle cuts dusted with our Hot Honey seasoning, served with our habanero mayo sauce.

Lime Agave Margarita: Mocktail made with real lime juice stirred with agave nectar, orange, jalapeño, smoked salt, and cane sugar.

Piña Punch: Mocktail made with real blackberry and caramelized pineapple stirred with fresh lemon juice, orange zest, and agave nectar.

Watermelon Mint Mojito: Mocktail made with fresh watermelon and lime juices stirred with mint, orange, white tea, and cane sugar.

Cherry Pop Shake: Vanilla cola frozen custard hand spun with real Amarena cherry and popping candy, topped with whipped cream and cherry caramel candies.

Triple Chocolate Chip Shake: Chocolate frozen custard hand spun with chocolate chip cookies made with milk, dark, and semi-sweet Peruvian chocolate, topped with whipped cream and chocolate chips.

The menu will be available at all U.S. Shake Shack locations from July 1 through October 4. Pricing starts at: Hot Honey Chicken ($7.19), Hot Honey Bites - 6 piece ($5.19), Hot Honey Bites - 10 piece ($7.19), Hot Honey Fries ($3.99), Summerade - Small ($3.29), Summerade - Large ($4.09), Cherry Pop Shake ($5.79), Triple Chocolate Chip Shake ($5.79).