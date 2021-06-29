New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Shake Shack
Image: Courtesy Shake Shack

Shake Shack is introducing tons of delicious new menu items for summer

Three words: Hot Honey Fries

By Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Advertising

Summer means seemingly endless meals at Shake Shack, and the beloved hamburger chain is ready to accommodate your hot weather tastes. 

Shake Shack’s summer menu, available nationwide this Thursday, July 1, will star a Hot Honey Chicken sandwich, a sticky, spicy riff on their beloved classic Chick'n Shack. 

The Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich is sweeter, spicier and stickier, coated in a honey glaze made with shallots, oil, vinegar, salt and pepper and passion fruit puree. A slather of habanero mayo sauce, made with pickled fresh habanero peppers, balances things out, and the whole sandwich is served with shredded lettuce on a toasted potato bun. As always, you can also request tomato and pickles, should you want to add on to this limited-edition summer creation.

Additional summer menu items include:

  • Hot Honey Bites: Crispy, whole white meat chicken bites dusted with our Hot Honey seasoning, served with our habanero mayo sauce.  

  • Hot Honey Fries: Crispy crinkle cuts dusted with our Hot Honey seasoning, served with our habanero mayo sauce. 

  • Lime Agave Margarita: Mocktail made with real lime juice stirred with agave nectar, orange, jalapeño, smoked salt, and cane sugar. 

  • Piña Punch: Mocktail made with real blackberry and caramelized pineapple stirred with fresh lemon juice, orange zest, and agave nectar.

  • Watermelon Mint Mojito: Mocktail made with fresh watermelon and lime juices stirred with mint, orange, white tea, and cane sugar.

  • Cherry Pop Shake: Vanilla cola frozen custard hand spun with real Amarena cherry and popping candy, topped with whipped cream and cherry caramel candies.

  • Triple Chocolate Chip Shake: Chocolate frozen custard hand spun with chocolate chip cookies made with milk, dark, and semi-sweet Peruvian chocolate, topped with whipped cream and chocolate chips.

The menu will be available at all U.S. Shake Shack locations from July 1 through October 4. Pricing starts at: Hot Honey Chicken ($7.19), Hot Honey Bites - 6 piece ($5.19), Hot Honey Bites - 10 piece ($7.19), Hot Honey Fries ($3.99), Summerade - Small ($3.29), Summerade - Large ($4.09), Cherry Pop Shake ($5.79), Triple Chocolate Chip Shake ($5.79).

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Summer

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Site map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.