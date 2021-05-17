Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right The best burgers in NYC
Peter Luger burger
Photograph: Courtesy Peter Luger

The best burgers in NYC

Classic cheeseburgers, smashed stacks and unconventional favorites are all among the best burgers in NYC.

By Bao Ong and Amber Sutherland-Namako
The battle over burgers in NYC is only slightly less contentious than the enduring argument over where to find the best pizza and bagels. There are so many fat, smashed, doubled and uniquely blended patties, they are almost resistant to comparison. But the very best steakhouse, dive bar, fast casual, fancy, simple and elaborate burgers in New York City all have one thing in common: they’re so good they override our desire for any other menu item time after time. 

Read more
Best burgers in New York

Red Hook Tavern
Red Hook Tavern
Photograph: Time Out/Ali Garber

1. Dry Aged Burger at Red Hook Tavern

Restaurants Red Hook

This fancier followup to Brooklyn’s perennial favorite barbecue destination Hometown Bar-B-Que first opened its doors in 2019 with the best new burger in New York City. The quarter fat, dry-aged NY strip and chuck patty is griddled to medium rare, and sandwiched between raw white onion, American cheese and an Italian-style bun of secret origin. The accompanying few wedge fries are merely the notion of a side, but the burger is so good we don’t mind a paucity of pommes. 

Read more
Order delivery
The Black Label Burger at Minetta Tavern
The Black Label Burger at Minetta Tavern
Photograph: Filip Wolak

2. Black Label Burger at Minetta Tavern

Restaurants French Greenwich Village

Yes, it’s really 34 bucks, and yes, that doesn't even include cheese. But, with nine succulent ounces of prime, dry-aged beef cuts from carne king Pat LaFrieda, caramelized-to-a-melt onions and seeded Balthazar brioche, it’s still a favorite. 

Read more
Order delivery
Burger
Burger
Photograph: Filip Woak

3. Bar Sardine Burger at Fairfax

Bars Wine bars West Village

When we're looking for a burger, we're looking for the perfect harmony of flavors and textures to meld and sing. That's just what the Bar Sardine burger (which rose to fame at the now shuttered eponymous spot) does, balancing the savory notes of the patty with smoked cheddar and BBQ mayo for smokey and sweet highlights. Add the shoestring fries nestled under the bun and you've got yourself a symphony.

Read more
Order delivery
Union Square Cafe Burger
Union Square Cafe Burger
Photograph: Courtesy Liz Clayman

4. The 19th Street Burger at Union Square Cafe

Restaurants American Gramercy

Only available on the daytime menu, a juicy blend of short rib, brisket and chuck is cooked to a perfect medium-rare and covered in cheddar and bacon. With a balance of smoke and tang, this burger is a clear choice for your next power lunch.

Read more
raouls1
raouls1

5. Burger au Poivre at Raoul’s

Restaurants French Soho

A neighborhood staple since 1975, Raoul’s has a spendy steak, foie gras and fine wine on it’s dinner menu, but at brunch and only brunch its burger au poivre makes an appearance. The limited offering is topped with Saint-André cheese and plated with a pile of pommes frites. The restaurant famously formerly only made a dozen a day, and only served them at the bar, so the burger’s spot on Raoul’s brunch menu is kind of a big deal. 

Read more
Brooklyn Ice House
Brooklyn Ice House
Photograph: Liza Eckert

6. Burger at Brooklyn Ice House

Bars Beer bars Red Hook

Dim and Divey, Brooklyn Ice House’s menu could have easily been an afterthought, but its burger, topped with American cheese, pickles, lettuce and tomato, is bar food at is best. Pair one with a High Life and snag a spot in the backyard for an ideal afternoon of day drinking. 

Read more
Order delivery
Peter Luger
Peter Luger
Photograph: Courtesy Peter Luger

7. Luger Burger at Peter Luger

Restaurants Steakhouse Williamsburg

A steakhouse landmark, Peter Luger knows as thing or two about beef. So it's no surprise that they make a killer burger, stacking over 1/2-pound of beef on a bun. While you can add American cheese or a thick slice of bacon, we're perfectly happy with keeping it simple, especiall when it tastes so good. 

Read more
The cheeseburger at JG Melon
The cheeseburger at JG Melon
Photograph: Michael Rudin

8. Cheeseburger at J.G. Melon

Restaurants Hamburgers Lenox Hill

It’s an oldie but a goodie: The corner tavern has been flipping some of the best burgers in town since 1972. Griddled diner-style on a flattop, the eight-ounce, medium-rare beaut is served open-faced with melted American cheese on a lightly toasted bun with the classic fixings.

Read more
Order delivery
Superiority Burger
Superiority Burger
Photograph: Courtesy Emily Andrews

9. Superiority Burger at Superiority Burger

Restaurants Hamburgers East Village

In a white-tiled slip of an East Village eatery, former James Beard Award-winning Del Posto pastry great Brooks Headley has created a home for the best veggie burger in the city. The nut-and-grain-laden patty packs a punch of umami flavor only hightened by the toppers of muenster cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomato and pickles. 

Read more
Order delivery
Shake Shack, burger, nyc
Shake Shack, burger, nyc
Photograph: Courtesy Shake Shack

10. Double ShackBurger at Shake Shack

Restaurants Hamburgers Flatiron

What started as a hot dog cart in Madison Square Park in 2001, Shake Shack has evolved into an international burger powerhouse. Thin patties of a proprietary Pat LaFrieda blend (brisket, chuck and short rib) are shellacked with tangy ShackSauce and American cheese before getting nestled in a griddled potato bun for a classed-up classic.

Read more
Order delivery
Emmy Burger
Emmy Burger
Photograph: Courtesy Emily/Emily Bolles

11. The Emmy Burger at Emily Pizza

Restaurants Pizza Clinton Hill

Though it’s a stellar pizza joint, the best thing on Emily's menu may just be the burger. Made with a dry-aged beef patty on a pretzel bun with caramelized onions, cheddar and a heavenly concoction called Emmy sauce, this burger deserves all the hype, and then some. 

Read more
Order delivery
The Classic at Donovan's Pub
The Classic at Donovan's Pub
Photograph: Michael Rudin

12. The Classic Cheeseburger at Donovan’s Pub

Restaurants Hamburgers Woodside

Classic is right. Both this Irish pub and its burger have been Queens fixtures since 1966, and the sandwich is as refreshingly no-fuss as the rest of the wood-paneled establishment. The charbroiled half-pounder is humbly topped with lettuce and tomato. All that's missing is a perfect pint of Guinness. 

Read more
Order delivery
13. The L.I. Burger at The Long Island Bar

Bars Cocktail bars Cobble Hill

At this Cobble Hill bar, you'll come for the drinks and stay for the burger (or maybe it's the other way around). Either way, just be sure to order this two-patty stack coated in housemade American cheese and fancy sauce, the high-society cousin of special sauce.

Read more
Order delivery
The Happiest Hour
The Happiest Hour
Photograph: Courtesy The Happiest Hour

14. The Happiest Burger from The Happiest Hour

Bars Cocktail bars West Village

While we don't have an In-N-Out on the East Coast, we do have the Happiest Hour to satisfy our animal-style desire. This double-patty creation has the classic toppers, plus confit onions and a Russian dressing-style special sauce for an elavated version of fast-food bliss.

Read more
Order delivery
The Loyal
The Loyal
Photograph: Courtesy The Loyal

15. Piedmontese Burger at The Loyal

Restaurants American West Village

In lieu of the mealy slice of tomato regrettably topping all too many burgers, the star of this opus is a 22-step plum tomato. What does that mean? Well, it’s known to just a few, but the result is a sweet pillow of concentrated tomato flavor to take this comté-coated burger to the next level.

Read more
Order delivery
Teddy's Bar & Grill
Teddy's Bar & Grill
Photograph: Courtesy Teddy’s Bar & Grill

16. The 1887 Burger at Teddy’s

Bars Sports Bars Williamsburg

The 1887 burger is a mouthwatering nod to the bar’s opening year. A 10-ounce patty is wrapped in bacon and stuffed with cheddar for a porky spin on the classic Juicy Lucy. It’s finished with BBQ-glazed red onions and garlic aioli. 

Read more
Order delivery
17. The Original at Korzo

Bars Beer bars South Slope

Locally beloved for its $4 house draughts, Korzo is also famed for its langoš-wrapped burgers. The original takes a proprietary beef patty blend, Emmentaler cheese, applewood bacon, house-made beet mustard and the pickle of the day and encases it all in fried dough. 

Read more
Order delivery
5 Napkin Burger
5 Napkin Burger
Photograph: Courtesy 5 Napkin Burger

18. Original 5 Napkin Burger at 5 Napkin Burger

Restaurants Hamburgers Upper West Side

Gooey Gruyère imported from Switzerland and slow-cooked, caramelized onions blanket this namesake ten-ounce heavyweight, whose soft roll is slathered in rosemary aioli. With all the comfort and warmth of a piping hot bowl of French onion soup, this hulking number requires both hands to devour and a few (or five) napkins.

Read more
Order delivery
19. Folded Cheeseburger in a Pita at Miznon

Restaurants Israeli Chelsea

In addition to some Middle Eastern classics, Miznon offers up its version of a cheeseburger, all wrapped up in a pita (making it extra portable). The pocket’s stuffed with white cheddar, garlic aioli, sour cream, tomato and pickles

Read more

