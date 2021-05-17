The battle over burgers in NYC is only slightly less contentious than the enduring argument over where to find the best pizza and bagels. There are so many fat, smashed, doubled and uniquely blended patties, they are almost resistant to comparison. But the very best steakhouse, dive bar, fast casual, fancy, simple and elaborate burgers in New York City all have one thing in common: they’re so good they override our desire for any other menu item time after time.



RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best restaurants in NYC