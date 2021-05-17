The best burgers in NYC
Classic cheeseburgers, smashed stacks and unconventional favorites are all among the best burgers in NYC.
The battle over burgers in NYC is only slightly less contentious than the enduring argument over where to find the best pizza and bagels. There are so many fat, smashed, doubled and uniquely blended patties, they are almost resistant to comparison. But the very best steakhouse, dive bar, fast casual, fancy, simple and elaborate burgers in New York City all have one thing in common: they’re so good they override our desire for any other menu item time after time.
Best burgers in New York
1. Dry Aged Burger at Red Hook Tavern
This fancier followup to Brooklyn’s perennial favorite barbecue destination Hometown Bar-B-Que first opened its doors in 2019 with the best new burger in New York City. The quarter fat, dry-aged NY strip and chuck patty is griddled to medium rare, and sandwiched between raw white onion, American cheese and an Italian-style bun of secret origin. The accompanying few wedge fries are merely the notion of a side, but the burger is so good we don’t mind a paucity of pommes.
2. Black Label Burger at Minetta Tavern
Yes, it’s really 34 bucks, and yes, that doesn't even include cheese. But, with nine succulent ounces of prime, dry-aged beef cuts from carne king Pat LaFrieda, caramelized-to-a-melt onions and seeded Balthazar brioche, it’s still a favorite.
3. Bar Sardine Burger at Fairfax
When we're looking for a burger, we're looking for the perfect harmony of flavors and textures to meld and sing. That's just what the Bar Sardine burger (which rose to fame at the now shuttered eponymous spot) does, balancing the savory notes of the patty with smoked cheddar and BBQ mayo for smokey and sweet highlights. Add the shoestring fries nestled under the bun and you've got yourself a symphony.
4. The 19th Street Burger at Union Square Cafe
Only available on the daytime menu, a juicy blend of short rib, brisket and chuck is cooked to a perfect medium-rare and covered in cheddar and bacon. With a balance of smoke and tang, this burger is a clear choice for your next power lunch.
5. Burger au Poivre at Raoul’s
A neighborhood staple since 1975, Raoul’s has a spendy steak, foie gras and fine wine on it’s dinner menu, but at brunch and only brunch its burger au poivre makes an appearance. The limited offering is topped with Saint-André cheese and plated with a pile of pommes frites. The restaurant famously formerly only made a dozen a day, and only served them at the bar, so the burger’s spot on Raoul’s brunch menu is kind of a big deal.
6. Burger at Brooklyn Ice House
Dim and Divey, Brooklyn Ice House’s menu could have easily been an afterthought, but its burger, topped with American cheese, pickles, lettuce and tomato, is bar food at is best. Pair one with a High Life and snag a spot in the backyard for an ideal afternoon of day drinking.
7. Luger Burger at Peter Luger
A steakhouse landmark, Peter Luger knows as thing or two about beef. So it's no surprise that they make a killer burger, stacking over 1/2-pound of beef on a bun. While you can add American cheese or a thick slice of bacon, we're perfectly happy with keeping it simple, especiall when it tastes so good.
8. Cheeseburger at J.G. Melon
It’s an oldie but a goodie: The corner tavern has been flipping some of the best burgers in town since 1972. Griddled diner-style on a flattop, the eight-ounce, medium-rare beaut is served open-faced with melted American cheese on a lightly toasted bun with the classic fixings.
9. Superiority Burger at Superiority Burger
In a white-tiled slip of an East Village eatery, former James Beard Award-winning Del Posto pastry great Brooks Headley has created a home for the best veggie burger in the city. The nut-and-grain-laden patty packs a punch of umami flavor only hightened by the toppers of muenster cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomato and pickles.
10. Double ShackBurger at Shake Shack
What started as a hot dog cart in Madison Square Park in 2001, Shake Shack has evolved into an international burger powerhouse. Thin patties of a proprietary Pat LaFrieda blend (brisket, chuck and short rib) are shellacked with tangy ShackSauce and American cheese before getting nestled in a griddled potato bun for a classed-up classic.
11. The Emmy Burger at Emily Pizza
Though it’s a stellar pizza joint, the best thing on Emily's menu may just be the burger. Made with a dry-aged beef patty on a pretzel bun with caramelized onions, cheddar and a heavenly concoction called Emmy sauce, this burger deserves all the hype, and then some.
12. The Classic Cheeseburger at Donovan’s Pub
Classic is right. Both this Irish pub and its burger have been Queens fixtures since 1966, and the sandwich is as refreshingly no-fuss as the rest of the wood-paneled establishment. The charbroiled half-pounder is humbly topped with lettuce and tomato. All that's missing is a perfect pint of Guinness.
13. The L.I. Burger at The Long Island Bar
At this Cobble Hill bar, you'll come for the drinks and stay for the burger (or maybe it's the other way around). Either way, just be sure to order this two-patty stack coated in housemade American cheese and fancy sauce, the high-society cousin of special sauce.
14. The Happiest Burger from The Happiest Hour
While we don't have an In-N-Out on the East Coast, we do have the Happiest Hour to satisfy our animal-style desire. This double-patty creation has the classic toppers, plus confit onions and a Russian dressing-style special sauce for an elavated version of fast-food bliss.
15. Piedmontese Burger at The Loyal
In lieu of the mealy slice of tomato regrettably topping all too many burgers, the star of this opus is a 22-step plum tomato. What does that mean? Well, it’s known to just a few, but the result is a sweet pillow of concentrated tomato flavor to take this comté-coated burger to the next level.
16. The 1887 Burger at Teddy’s
The 1887 burger is a mouthwatering nod to the bar’s opening year. A 10-ounce patty is wrapped in bacon and stuffed with cheddar for a porky spin on the classic Juicy Lucy. It’s finished with BBQ-glazed red onions and garlic aioli.
17. The Original at Korzo
Locally beloved for its $4 house draughts, Korzo is also famed for its langoš-wrapped burgers. The original takes a proprietary beef patty blend, Emmentaler cheese, applewood bacon, house-made beet mustard and the pickle of the day and encases it all in fried dough.
18. Original 5 Napkin Burger at 5 Napkin Burger
Gooey Gruyère imported from Switzerland and slow-cooked, caramelized onions blanket this namesake ten-ounce heavyweight, whose soft roll is slathered in rosemary aioli. With all the comfort and warmth of a piping hot bowl of French onion soup, this hulking number requires both hands to devour and a few (or five) napkins.
19. Folded Cheeseburger in a Pita at Miznon
In addition to some Middle Eastern classics, Miznon offers up its version of a cheeseburger, all wrapped up in a pita (making it extra portable). The pocket’s stuffed with white cheddar, garlic aioli, sour cream, tomato and pickles.
