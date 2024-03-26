New York
Shakira on stage
Photograph: Shutterstock

Shakira is playing a free pop-up concert in Times Square tonight

The musical fest kicks off at 7:15pm on the TSX Entertainment stage.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
You might want to cancel tonight's plans: 47-year-old Colombian singer Shakira just announced that she will be playing a free pop-up concert smack-dab in the middle of Times Square at 7:15pm.

Shakira made the announcement on her Instagram page just a few minutes ago, telling her fans that she will take on the TSX Entertainment stage on the southeast corner of Seventh Avenue and 47th Street, which is where Post Malone performed just a year ago.

The surprise concert is in support of the artist's latest album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, her first one in seven years. 

Shakira's fans have been waiting for an announcement since Monday, when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and teased that "something will happen" in New York on Tuesday.

When asked about the possibility of a tour connected to her new album, Shakira said "that's what I'd like. You know how it goes, first you present an album and then you go on tour."

Given her fanbase and the fact that the concert is completely free to attend, we suspect folks have already gathered in Times Square waiting for Shakira to kick off her act—so if you're going to go, we suggest you head there right now.

