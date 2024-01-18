Shakshuka bagels are popping up in Brooklyn this weekend

Shukette Chef Ayesha Nurdjaja bagel-fies this brunch fave at Williamsburg’s Fini Pizza on Saturday and Sunday.

Shakshuka—that anytime poached egg and saucy tomato staple that typically tops tables at brunch all around town each weekend—gets a merry mixup via one of NYC’s most shining star chefs this Saturday, January 20 and Sunday, January 21.

Ayesha Nurdjaja, of Manahttan’s Shuka and Shukette restaurants, is taking her talents to Brooklyn for a couple of days, with bagels a couple of ways, at Fini Pizza in Williamsburg. Two are already available for pre-order: the shakshuka sesame variety, which swaps the standard poached eggs for soft-scrambled and adds halloumi, feta, caramelized onions, cilantro and a side of shakshuka sauce to dip, and the everything option, with sumac-cured Arctic char, dill crème fraîche, potato chips, fennel and pickled chili. Both bagels are $18.

Nurdjaja will also host a non-seated bagel brunch party in the petite counter service shop’s back room. Tickets are $60 for rolling pop-ins from 9am to noon and include one everything-Arctic char preparation, a different sesame riff, filled with merguez, soft scrambled eggs, feta and Shukette hot sauce, plus ancillary snacks and a pomegranate mimosa, beet bloody Mary or N/A mint mojito.

Nurdjaja’s restaurants might sound familiar from their enduring popularity, and Shukette’s spot among the best new restaurants of 2021. Fini’s proprietor Sean Feeney is also co-owner of perpetually buzzy Lillia, and recently made headlines for spending $60,000 to help keep areas around his shops trash-free.

Fini Pizza is located at 305 Bedford Avenue.



