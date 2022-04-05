Six artists can glamp on Governors Island for one month free

Artists will get to glamp at Collective Retreats and enjoy free meals.

A super sweet deal awaits artists on Governors Island!

Collective Retreats, the luxurious glamping outpost on Governors Island, and New York City Culture Club are teaming up to offer six artists a chance of a lifetime—to live on the island for free for an entire month!

Through this new artist residency program, these artists will get to live at Collective Governors Island for a month for free, including meals, and a $1,000 artist stipend for their projects. Their art will be on view for Collective Retreats and park visitors, of which there are thousands each year.

There are six slots for 2022—each month from May to October.

Imagine what it'd be like to wake up every morning to sweeping views of Lower Manhattan and New York Harbor, with an entire island with military history to explore. You'd be privy to the shortest commute ever, a serene atmosphere away from the bustle of NYC and Governors Island's new Italian QC NY Spa.

Those who are interested should email NYC Culture Club for proposal submissions until April 15. Both New Yorkers and out-of-state artists are welcome to apply, although the residency gives preference to artists who are not currently based in NYC.

Artists are asked to submit proposals (up to one page) for how they would use Collective Retreats and Governors Island in their practice, including how they'd use the Collective Retreats community, stage performances and how they'd execute installations while in residence.

You can find out more on NYC Culture Club's website.

