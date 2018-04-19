Six cannabis-infused food and drink specials to try on 4/20

No, Cynthia Nixon's marijuana endorsement hasn't been fully realized in NYC quite yet, but the legal part of cannabis, CBD (cannabidiol), is finding its way onto more food and drink menus throughout the city. The compound isn't known to have the psychoactive effects of THC, but proponents claim a sense of calm after ingesting it and latch on to the fact that are real health benefits, including fighting inflammation, pain and anxiety. We found the best restaurants and bars in NYC serving CBD this 4/20 and beyond.

Coffee at Caffeine Underground

Photograph: Courtesy Caffeine Underground

The team behind Flower Power Coffee Co. has partnered with the Caffeine Underground in Bushwick to serve its cannabidiol-infused grounds for practically any order, like lattes, cortados, Americanos and cappuccinos. Be, like, totally chill while grinding out that deadline. Various prices. 447 Central Ave, Brooklyn

CBD Fudge Sundae at Van Leeuwen

Photograph: Courtesy Buffy

This one-day-only pop-up with Buffy (a comforter company, not the vampire slayer) will serve fudge sundaes topped with CBD oil on April 20 only. Order one scoop of ice cream of choice with either classic fudge or vegan chocolate sauce, 2 milligrams of The Alchemist's Kitchen whole plant CBD oil and then a topping of whipped cream and sprinkles. $6. 172 Ludlow St

Pot Luck cocktail at 5th & Mad

Photograph: Courtesy 5th & Mad

Every Saturday, you can now order a CBD-infused cocktail at this midtown bar. The green drink also has Bombay Sapphire gin, Chartreuse, melon-flavored liqueur and simple syrup. $16. 7 E 36th St

Vegan brownie at Sweets by CHLOE

Photograph: Courtesy Aleia + Alex Wallbaum

The popular vegan bakery is collaborating with CAP Beauty on The Daily Hit, a zero-animal-product brownie made with a CBD oil. The brownie will be available throughout the weekend, from April 20-22, while supplies last. $5. 185 Bleecker Street

Lattes, snacks and juice at Grass Roots Juicery

Photograph: Courtesy Grass Roots Juicery

The East Williamsburg juicery and cafe offers a CBD Golden Milk Latte ($6.50), with turmeric juice, cinnamon, vanilla extract, raw wild honey and CBD lemon-ginger coconut oil blend. There's also the raw, gluten-free and vegan Sarah’s Super Chill CBD Bites ($3.50), made with pecans, cacao, dates, coconut shreds and CBD oil. The Kick It ($6.50) is a bottled, cold press juice with raspberry, ginger, lemon, maple syrup, CBD and alkaline water. Most importantly, CBD can be added to any smoothie, juice, bowl, or coffee drink for just $2. Various Prices. 336a Graham Ave, Brooklyn

Cocktails at Bar Belly

Photograph: Courtesy Michael Flannery

Add a dash of Flower Power Coffee co. CBD oil ($2-$3) to any cocktail on the menu at this homey coastal bar with live music. One of the drinks you can choose from? This Barnaby's Lil Battler with gin-shiraz, cherry liqueur, blood orange juice and honey syrup. Various prices. 14B Orchard St

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.