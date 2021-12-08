New York
Santa's Secret
Photograph: Voss Events

Six immersive holiday installations have taken over Hudson Yards

Take a look inside "Santa's Secret."

Written by
Anna Rahmanan
A new two-hours-long immersive holiday experience has taken over the fifth floor of The Shops at Hudson Yards and will stay put through January 2, 2022.

Dubbed "Santa's Secret," the spectacle is made up of six different immersive installations, each one featuring holiday-appropriate accents (Ice queens! Gingerbread girls! Lumberjacks!), that all end up inside Santa's secret speakeasy—where a fun variety show starring ballet pros, burlesque acts, live music and more will take on the stage. 

Consider the installations your winding path into a burlesque extravaganza that is sure to tickle all of your senses.

The show, which costs $45, runs Thursdays through Sundays and tickets are available for purchase right here.

Below, check out some photos from inside of Santa's Secret:

Santa's Secret
Photograph: Voss Events
Santa's Secret
Photograph: Voss Events
Santa's Secret
Photograph: Voss Events
Santa's Secret
Photograph: Voss Events
Santa's Secret
Photograph: Voss Events
Santa's Secret
Photograph: Voss Events

