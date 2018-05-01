Skip the flowers and get mom a pile of Katz’s pastrami for Mother’s Day

This Mother’s Day, skip the flowers and get your mom what she really wants: all her Jewish deli favorites. That’s right, Katz’s Deli is helping you skip the dainty pleasantries of the holiday and create a perfect menu with two options to spoil mom with a semitic spread. You can treat her to breakfast in bed with New York bagels and lox, a Katz’s signature coffee mug, T-shirt and an egg cream-scented candle ($90). Or celebrate in the evening, with a dinner of their pastrami, corned beef or brisket (with all the sandwich fixings), matzo ball soup and rugelach, plus she’ll still get a Katz’s Deli apron and egg cream candle ($150).

The packages will be available in-store at both their Lower East Side and Brooklyn locations for purchase, and online for countrywide delivery if your mom lives elsewhere, but you want to send her a taste of NYC. The only thing left to do is figure out when is the right time to throw in a, “I’ll have what she’s having.”

Photograph: Courtesy Katz's Deli

