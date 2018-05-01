Skip the flowers and get mom a pile of Katz’s pastrami for Mother’s Day

This Mother’s Day, skip the flowers and get your mom what she really wants: all her Jewish deli favorites. That’s right, Katz’s Deli is helping you skip the dainty pleasantries of the holiday and create a perfect menu with two options to spoil mom with a semitic spread. You can treat her to breakfast in bed with New York bagels and lox, a Katz’s signature coffee mug, T-shirt and an egg cream-scented candle ($90). Or celebrate in the evening, with a dinner of their pastrami, corned beef or brisket (with all the sandwich fixings), matzo ball soup and rugelach, plus she’ll still get a Katz’s Deli apron and egg cream candle ($150).
The packages will be available in-store at both their Lower East Side and Brooklyn locations for purchase, and online for countrywide delivery if your mom lives elsewhere, but you want to send her a taste of NYC. The only thing left to do is figure out when is the right time to throw in a, “I’ll have what she’s having.”
Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ