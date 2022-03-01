Sleep inside a work of art at this Airbnb two hours outside NYC

If you still feel uncomfortable flying, we've got a very special travel idea for you within driving distance of NYC: a weekend at a splendid home in Rhinebeck that quite literally looks and feels like a piece of art.

Photograph: Courtesy of Airbnb

Check out the Airbnb listing right here. Dubbed an "architectural wonder in the woods" and a "geometric masterpiece" by the listing itself, the property sits on 30 preserved acres of land just a few minutes away from town.

The home is basically a two-level open space with the kitchen smack-dab in the middle of the main floor, complete with a wood stove. But there's a lot more to talk about here.

Photograph: Courtesy of Airbnb

First off: the destination actually has no bedrooms. Still, it can easily sleep three people on the futon queen bed, sleeper futon sofa and single futon bed found throughout the property. All beds are organic Japanese futons and they are "on the firm side." There are two bathrooms on premise.

The property is not only an architectural marvel, but an eco-friendly one. In fact, the house is heated geothermally (instead of using fossil fuels) and it derives its electricity from the sun. The second floor boasts a hybrid heat/cold unit. "We are sensitive to the environment and respect its ecological balance," reads the listing, also mentioning that pets of any kind are not accepted on premise.

Photograph: Courtesy of Airbnb

As for the tap water, it's certainly safe to drink but, apparently, it "could get a light sulfur smell in the summer when the water table is low." So if you are visiting during warmer months, just make sure to let it run for a few minutes.

Photograph: Courtesy of Airbnb

As explained by the owners on Airbnb, the unit is actually part of the "T Space" project by architect Steven Holl—which means that all the proceeds from various stays are directly sustaining the nonprofit, which currently operates a gallery, architecture fellowship and sculpture trail.

Bookings start at $450 per night and, as the pictures make clear, they are worth every single penny.