Sleep under the stars on Governors Island for the first time this year

Year after year, Governors Island continues to impress us with its stellar lineup of entertainment. Whether it’s creating gorgeous new landscapes (The Hills), opening a beer garden on-site or installing a kick-ass zipline and rock climbing adventure, the Upper New York Bay park gave us (and nearly 800,000 other visitors) every reason to take the ferry and spend hours frolicking the grounds in 2017.

We can assure you that 2018 will be no different. Yes, ziplining will return once again when the island reopens for the season on May 1, but the attraction is upping the ante by allowing visitors to camp overnight for the first time.

That's right, you don't have to travel upstate to sleep beneath the stars this summer. New York's car-free oasis has partnered with Collective Hotels & Retreats to transform six acres of the island's Western Development zone into an eco-friendly outdoor lodging retreat that can sleep up to 100 guests. Ahh, can you imagine watching the sunrise (or sunset) over the Statue of Liberty from the beautiful attraction?

In addition to staying overnight in luxurious tents, Collective Retreats is creating a newly landscaped lawn, which will host live musicians as well as special dining, recreation and wellness opportunities. Rates start at $125 per night on the weekends and $75 per night on weekdays, and we have a feeling this experience will book up fast. For more information check out collectiveretreats.com.

