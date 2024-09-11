It’s the season of the smashburger. Since gaining popularity in 2020, there are tons of new burger joints smashing patties on searing hot grills all over town. But what is the secret sauce to making a good smashburger? We caught up with Mark Mendaros owner of Smashed NYC, which just opened a kitchen at Time Out Market New York, for the details.

RECOMMENDED: Smashed NYC is bringing its burgers to Brooklyn this week

What is the best fat to lean ratio for your smash burgers?

Mark Mendaros: 80/20

How thin do you smash your burgers?

MM: We have to get them really thin in order to get the crispy caramelized edges.

What is the reasoning behind the smash?

MM: We need to smash them in order to create something called the Maillard reaction. It’s a chemical process that occurs when amino acids and sugars in meat are cooked at a high temperature. This reaction is responsible for the golden brown color, crispy crust and complex flavors.

| Smashed NYC Double Classic burger

When is the best time to add in seasoning for a smashburger?

MM: We like to add the seasoning after we smash the patty on the grill.

Onion smashed in the patty, yes or no?

MM: We prefer to add the onions after the patty is smashed in our version of the Oklahoma burger.

Tell me about sauce and what sets yours apart.

MM: To me, it’s all about the ingredients. I think what differentiates us is that we make our own sauces. If you try other smashburgers, most of them either use Thousand Island dressing or just ketchup. We’re in a totally different direction. We have our smash sauce, we make our own barbecue sauce, our own truffle sauce. One burger, our Bacon Jalapeño Burger, the bacon jam is made in house. Our cooking background is in fine dining French food that is heavy and rich in sauces. We use all the principles we learned in those early years and apply them to all our sauces.

TO: What kind of bun are you looking for? Pillowy? Brioche?

MM: We primarily use [Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls] for most of our burgers. Their quality and flavor are consistent. In a brioche bun, the primary ingredients are salt and butter—we look for the perfect blend of the two.

Try it straight from the source at Smashed NYC’s Time Out Market (55 Water Street) location now.