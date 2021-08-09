Smorgasburg is doing delivery again this summer!

Hungry New Yorkers will be able to order from Smorgasburg from the comfort of their homes again this summer.

The popular open-air food market, which has expanded to other NYC neighborhoods and even to L.A., has returned to Grubhub as of August 7, 2021.

"Smorg, Delivered" allows diners at home to order delivery from more than a dozen vendors from the Williamsburg and Prospect Park locations, including newcomers Thaibird, Sylana's Sweet Treats, Bao Tea House, Bark Barbecue and others.

RECOMMENDED: The Ultimate Guide to Smorgasburg 2021

All you need to do to order is sign on to the Grubhub app and use code "SMORG2021" to get started with a $5 off perk on their first Smorgasburg order of $15 or more. Diners will be able to enjoy free delivery on every Smorgasburg order, too, which will automatically apply to all Smorgasburg orders.

Grubhub is also partnering with Smorgasburg to provide designated break areas with seating, shade, games and free swag bags with summer essentials at the Prospect Park and Williamsburg locations.

If you don't know, Smorgasburg is at the World Trade Center/Oculus Plaza on Fridays, 11:30am-7pm; in Williamsburg (90 Kent Avenue) on Saturdays, 11am-6pm; Jersey City (200 Greene Street) on Saturdays, 11am-6pm; at Hester Flea (26 Essex Street) on Saturdays), 11am-6pm; and Prospect Park (Breeze Hill) on Sundays 11am-6pm.

Smorgasburg’s World Trade Center just expanded from five to 10 vendors on Friday, August 6, in response to increased foot traffic in the area from both Lower Manhattan office workers and visitors to the city. The Jersey City spot is the newest location and has a full bar, Carlito’s BBQ Taqueria, and wood-fired pizza from Hoboken mainstay San Giuseppe.

To see all vendors at each Smorgasburg, visit smorgasburg.com.