Smorgasburg returns to NYC with new vendors this weekend

The return of Smorgasburg is upon us!

Now in its twelfth year, the annual, weekly outdoor food festival will return to several New York City locations, and beyond, as of this Friday, April 1. More than a dozen new vendors are slated to join the lineup of 60+ returning food artisans. (Pandemic kitchen hobbyists should know that new vendors are still being accepted, and can apply for consideration online.)

This year's Smorgasburg schedule will be as follows: World Trade Center will host 20 vendors on Fridays from 11am-7pm. Jersey City and the Smorgasbar Beer Garden will have 40 vendors on Saturdays from 11am-6pm. On Sundays, Prospect Park will boast 50 vendors plus a full bar, spanning more than 60,000 square feet of lawns and open space from 11am-6pm. The Williamsburg market at Marsha P Johnson State Park will be open on Saturdays, 11 am-6pm, starting this June, when construction will be completed in the waterfront area. Over 70 vendors are expected to participate!

New vendors participating in Smorgasburg 2022 represent several nations, neighborhoods and identities. The makers include: 2 Girls Cookshop, a Jamaican-inspired tacos from Brooklyn-based mother daughter duo Jataun and Shelly Flash. Birria LES serving Tijuana-style tacos by a trio of childhood friends from the Lower East Side. Black Rican Vegan will offer Puerto Rican-inspired vegan dishes by Lyana Blount of The Bronx. Thai-Vietnamese banh mi and pad thai will come from Mama's Cupboard. Sweet Reunion cooks soulful dishes inspired by the Black American experience by Will Coleman and Terence Harvey. Kinoko will dole out New Orleans-style plant-based sushi by Kelseay Reed of New Orleans and more vendors will complete the new lineups at each location.

A new community partnership with local artists, graphic designers and illustrators that Smorgasburg kicked off this winter will continue. Brooklyn-based artists Kristen Sgalambro and Kevin Adams are producing new artwork for the opening weekend and pop-up events throughout the season will boost local creatives.

Meanwhile, A new partnership will launch at the New York and New Jersey locations, offering pickup and delivery via the UberEats app. That means you can pre-order from vendors and pick up your food when it's ready, rather than waiting in line, a social distance friendly innovation for the impatient. All vendors will also offer delivery.

Smorgasburg's sister shopping market, Brooklyn Flea, is also returning this weekend, in DUMBO at 80 Pearl St, Saturdays and Sundays from 10am-5pm. Since the pandemic proved New Yorkers' tolerance for outdoor activities in all weather, the Brooklyn Flea season is extended through December, to include special holiday markets. The year-round Chelsea Flea, at 29 W 25th St, runs weekends year round from 8am-5pm.