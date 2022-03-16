Snag flights from NYC for less than $50 thanks to this JetBlue sale

You're going to have to act really fast on this one: as part of its current spring sale, JetBlue is selling tickets for flights from New York to all over the country for as low as $34.

The catch: You have until tomorrow at 11:59pm to book a flight. The promotion does include government taxes and fees but is only valid for travel between May 3 and June 22 (Tuesdays and Wednesday travel days only). Still a great deal, if you ask us.

New Yorkers can fly from JFK to Miami for a mere $44 or opt for $74 flights to Chicago, Illinois and Burlington, Vermont. The promotion also includes a $99 trip to Burbank in California, a $129 one to Aguadilla in Puerto Rico and even a $204 flight to Guayaquil in Ecuador. We, of course, suggest going for the latter.

Other local airports are also included in the deal. If you prefer to head out from La Guardia, for example, you can get to Boston in Massachusetts with only $34 or consider a flight to Nashville, Tennessee for $59. Other possibilities: a $79, one-way ticket to New Orleans, Louisiana and one to Denver, Colorado for $104.

If departing from Newark, you can get to St. Lucia and St. Maarten in the Caribbean with $94. But if you want to go all out, book yourself a vacation to Aruba—the flight there will cost you a relatively cheap $109.

Whatever you do, we suggest you make use of this one-of-a-kind promotion. We're sure you haven't been away in a while and airfare is always a big expense when planning a vacation.

What are you still waiting for? Go ahead and book your tickets right here.