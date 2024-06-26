Snap a photo by Drew Barrymore's news desk at this new pop-up in NYC

Fans of iconic actress Drew Barrymore, rejoice!

A new pop up focusing on the star's beloved daytime show has taken over the Paley Museum at 25 West 52nd Street by Fifth Avenue now through September 9.

Dubbed “The Drew Barrymore Show: Welcome to Drew’s News,” the destination features the host's actual news desk and the popular “Dear Drew” mailbox that is part and parcel of the program.

Guests will get to take an up-close look at both items and even snap some photos next to them, perhaps living out their newscaster dreams.

They will also be able to write a letter to Barrymore and deposit it in the mailbox. “These letters could possibly be featured on a future episode of the [show],” reads an official press release.

The pop-up celebrates the upcoming fifth season of The Drew Barrymore Show, set to premiere this fall.

As part of the activation, the Paley Center for Media is also hosting a behind-the-scenes event with Barrymore herself on September 9 at 6:30pm.

Tickets to “Daytime at Night: An Evening with The Drew Barrymore Show” will be to the general public right here starting July 1.

“We look forward to welcoming the one and only Drew Barrymore for what promises to be a delightful and entertaining behind-the-scenes look at the new season of her beloved daytime show,” said Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO of The Paley Center for Media, in an official statement. “To count down the days to this highly anticipated evening, we are thrilled to welcome Drew’s fans all summer long to The Paley Museum with this exciting, pop-up experience where they can create their own special photo memories and even get a chance to have a letter read on air by Drew herself!”

Filmed in NYC, Barrymore's daytime show has been a hit since it first premiered back in 2020, specifically re-introducing the iconic actress to her New York fanbase as a hilarious, sweet and affable New Yorker. Remember the time she discovered a hidden window in her apartment on camera? It doesn't get much more New York than that.