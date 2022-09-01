Photograph: Courtesy of Madame Tussauds New York | Get ready to walk the runway.

Fashion icons Anna Wintour, Kendall Jenner, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Heidi Klum—well, wax figures of them—will pose for selfies next week inside the Oculus.

Madame Tussauds is bringing four of its legendary wax figures to The Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center in the Financial District for what they’re calling the New York Fashion Experience.

You’ll be able to strut the runway and get close to these startlingly realistic wax figures for a photo. It’s a free experience open to the public from 8am-8pm on Wednesday, September 7 and Thursday, September 8.

Each of the wax figures will be dressed to impress, of course.

’s wax doppelganger will feature her 2019 outfit from Cannes Film Festival, an asymmetrical red halter dress. Heidi Klum’s look will harken back to the 15th season finale of Project Runway, which took place at New York Fashion Week 2016, with a white cape featuring a short collar and slits for her arms and decorated with an elaborate silver-and-gold beaded bird. Thigh-high gold boots complete the ensemble.

From their outfits to their poses, each statue looks so uncannily accurate that you might just do a double take.

If you happen to feel inspired to pick up some new fall fashions for your closet, the shops at the Oculus have got you covered.