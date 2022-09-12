Admire the night sky from 67 stories up as summer melts into fall.

Photograph: Courtesy of Tishman Speyer | Admire the stars and the skyline this solstice.

The British may gather at Stonehenge to mark the solstice, but New Yorkers have their own very Manhattan way to mark the changing of the seasons this fall.

In celebration of the fall equinox, an overnight Star Party at Top of the Rock’s The Weather Room will feature an eight-hour exploration of ambient and environmental sound by Shigeto to complement the visual splendor of the nighttime skyline transforming into day.

The party begins at 11:30pm on Saturday, September 24 and runs until 7am on Sunday, September 25 (the first day of fall is officially on Thursday, September 22, so the party will welcome those brisk early fall days). Guests can admire the skyline and the stars (if it’s a clear night) 67 stories up both inside The Weather Room and outside on the viewing deck.

Photograph: Courtesy of Tishman Speyer | A performer at a past Star Party event.

Shigeto, a producer, drummer and DJ signed with Ghostly International, will offer the soundtrack for the night. His set will draw inspiration from the musical genres of jazz, instrumental hip hop, early intelligent dance music and dubstep sub-bass. He’ll share an ambient set with a deep dive into his back catalog of records, environmental sounds and field recordings. Solstice celebrators are welcome to relax, sleep, meditate and fully immerse themselves in a musical exploration that will last until sunrise.

Attendees are welcome to bring blankets and sleeping bags; loungers by Yogibo will be provided to lounge, sleep and relax. Be sure to wear comfortable clothes.

Photograph: Courtesy of Tishman Speyer | When skies are clear, Star Partiers will be able to admire the skyline and the stars.

Tickets cost $75 per person and include a tote bag full of goodies including Star Party merchandise, refreshments and snacks from The Goods Mart, as well as morning coffee and bagels upon exit from Black Seed Bagels.

Tickets are super limited, so if you’re into it, buy ‘em now.

This will be the third star party at Top of the Rock; the first was for this year’s spring equinox and the second for the summer solstice.