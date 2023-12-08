Soak it all in this winter at NYC’s Scandinavian-style outdoor spas

The Scandinavians are pros at making the most of the winter, and their spa culture is a key part of the equation to endure the season's cold, dark days. Thankfully, you can get a taste of that experience without the long plane ride.

Two New York City hotels are offering outdoor spa experiences this winter—The William Vale in Brooklyn and The Rockaway Hotel + Spa in Queens, so grab your swimwear and make a reservation. Here's what to expect and how to book some precious self-care moments.

Photograph: Courtesy of The William Vale

The William Vale's Winter Spa

At The William Vale, enjoy the views while indulging in some much-needed stress relief. Bask in the heat of a barrel sauna with panoramic skyline views or soak in a cedar hot tub under the stars—or both! The experience makes for a special solo trip or a romantic date night.

Sauna bookings cost $80/person for an hour-long experience (be sure to take breaks and hydrate!). Sauna plus hot tub packages cost $120/person for an hour-and-a-half booking. Reservations are available here through April for this al fresco experience.

The winter spa is located on the hotel’s fourth-floor patio where you can let your cares melt away in a serene and secluded space. The hotel will even provide plush robes and slippers for your visit.

Photograph: Courtesy of Rockaway Hotel + Spa

The Rockaway Hotel + Spa's Winter Wellness experience

The Rockaway Hotel's pool is one of our favorite destinations in the summer because it feels like a resort-style escape not too far from Manhattan. For the winter, the hotel has transformed its patio area into a winter pool house with cedar saunas and cozy decor. Plus, the outdoor pool is open for a refreshing plunge. After your dip, you can slip into a buttery robe and relax with tabletop games.

Access to the Winter Pool House is free for hotel guests. Hotel rooms this winter start around $200/night. If you're not staying overnight, day passes are available, ranging from $30-$50/person, depending on the hours booked. There's even wifi available, so you could turn your visit into an ideal remote work location.

The hotel's also partnered with wellness and lifestyle brand HigherDOSE to create some high-tech wellness experiences, which are available for an additional fee. They're offering: