Soho's Color Factory is transforming into a whimsical winter wonderland

A snowman will greet visitors at Color Factory's Winter Colorland experience, leading the way to an indoor sledding hill, a confetti forest and more seasonal surprises.

Color Factory, the vibrant interactive art museum in Soho, already knows how to spark joy for visitors. Now they're taking the joyful fun to the next level with this special, limited-time holiday installation.

Think of it like a wintry adventure ... only indoors without the snow, frigid temperatures and dry skin. Ride a ski lift through a confetti snow storm, traipse through a plaid confetti forest and relax on a cozy sky lift chair. Color Factory's signature ball pit will turn wintry with a chance to go sledding indoors.

After all that seasonal fun, get some rest while enjoying some seasonal treats. Keep your eyes peeled for cool giveaways throughout the museum as well.

As always, the Color Factory experience packs plenty of photo opportunities into its 20,000-square-foot venue, so if you’re still looking for your Christmas card photo, this might be the perfect opportunity. Also, check out photo booths throughout the space, so you can keep your phone tucked in your pocket and enjoy the exhibits more fully. The museum has even added seasonal borders to its classic digital photo keepsakes.

The experience engages all the senses through art and hues that delight all ages. The museum partners with local artists, designers and creatives to tell their unique color stories and collaborate on installations.

Winter Colorland opens at Color Factory on Thursday, November 17 and runs through the end of January. Tickets start at $38—reserve yours online here.