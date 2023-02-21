New York
Timeout

solange
Photograph: Courtesy Carlota Guerrero

Solange Knowles is curating a music series in Brooklyn this spring

The seven-part series is kicking off at BAM next month.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Solange Knowles is clearly becoming an authority within local artistic circles.

Following her New York City Ballet score composition, the 36-year-old artist has been tapped to curate a new concert and film series for the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) this spring alongside her creative arts institution Saint Heron Collective. 

The seven-part project scheduled to kick off on March 30 is named after Eldorado Ballrom, a historic Black music hall in Knowles' native Houston and will probably reflect the sorts of themes and experiences that the iconic venue calls out to.

"[Knowles'] dedication to reverencing and preserving the works of Black practitioners through Saint Heron continues with a lineup that consists of contemporary and historic creative revolutionaries whose artistry and innovation has left a profound mark on music and performance art," reads an official statement about the debut. "Each night is programmed to explore artistic territory through investigations surrounding the sonic and performance-based expressions that have shaped the artist’s own practice."

According to an official press release, the intention of the upcoming project "is to introduce the Saint Heron and BAM audiences and communities to innovative musicians and artists through fellowship and performance."

Featured shows include opera performances, jazz productions and presentations involving poetry. Tickets are currently on sale right here.

Below, check out the full lineup for the "Eldorado Ballroom" series:

March 30: ​​Kelela, Res, and KeiyaA
March 31–April 1: "Type of Guest:" Autumn Knight and Maren Hassinger
April 4: "Unseen Nuyorican Pictures”
April 5: "Coeval Dance Films”
April 7: "Glory to Glory (A Revival For Devotional Art):" Twinkie Clark & The Clark Sisters
April 8: "The Cry of My People:" Archie Shepp, Linda Sharrock, and Claudia Rankine
September 22: "On Dissonance:" Classical and opera works by Julia Perry and Patrice Rushen performed by Davóne Tines

